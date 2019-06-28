With the 2019 high school baseball season in the rearview mirror, local ballplayers have recently been recognized for being among the best in the state.

Representing Aurora, Gage Singer made it four years out of four on the All-State lists, becoming a First Team selection as a pitcher for 2019.

Singer finished the season with a perfect 6-0 record and 0.00 ERA, 82 strikeouts in 35 innings pitched and four walks. At the plate, the senior batted .388, with six home runs and 21 RBI.

The award will be added to a trophy case full of awards for Singer, which also features -- from this season alone -- awards for All-District, All-Big 8, Big 8 East Player of the Year, Missouri Gatorade Player of the Year, All O-Zone Player of the Year and Sports Commission Awards Baseball Player of the Year.

Singer was an integral part of both Aurora state championships, as well as the third place finish his freshman year.

Joining Singer on the All-State list was teammate Carson Barr, who earned the nod as an Honorable Mention utility player. A sophomore, Barr anchored the Houn' Dawgs as a catcher throughout the season, providing a reliable bat and speed on the basepaths.

In Class 3, Marionville's Jeremy Vickers also made the Honorable Mention list. The Comet outfielder played a big role in the team's Southwest Conference championship in the first year of play for the new division.

Finally, a pair of Verona Wildcats earned Honorable Mention nods on the Class 1 All-State lists. After leading the team to its first district championship, Caleb Hillhouse and Kolton Pinkly earned recognition as an infielder and utility player, respectively.

The pair has been crucial to Verona's rapid growth as a program over the last four years, which saw the team turn around a run of losing seasons to finish 14-4 overall this year.

Pinkly was also included on the All O-Zone team in the Honorable Mention category, adding to his award haul that included this year's Ozark 7 Most Valuable Player.

Marionville's Earnie Larkin joined Pinkly on the Honorable Mention All O-Zone team, as well. Larkin led the Comets with a solid year at the plate and on the mound, earning Southwest Conference Player of the Year honors after batting .441 and finishing with a 1.83 ERA.