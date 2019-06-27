Grain Valley’s Eli Herbert has had a successful summer on the Missouri Junior Golf Tour.

Herbert, competing in the age 10-11 category, has claimed a pair of first-place finishes and one runner-up showing in three tournaments so far.

Herbert tied for first place by shooting a 41 (5-over-par) over nine holes Tuesday in the Missouri Junior Tour stop at Eldon (Mo.) Country Club.

On June 18, he captured second place with a 6-over 40 at Oak Hills Golf Center in Jefferson City.

On June 5, he fired a 7-over 43 over nine holes to claim medalist honors at Redfield Golf Course in Eugene, Mo.