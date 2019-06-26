It was a good year for Eastern Jackson County girls soccer as 10 players from the area were named to the Missouri High School Soccer Coaches Association all-state teams.

In Class 4, Blue Springs South junior forward Brie Severns made the first team and junior goalkeeper Alaina Werremeyer was second team; Lee’s Summit North senior forward Kaylie Rock was first team and senior defender Emma Willard was an honorable mention; and Fort Osage sophomore forward Aliyah Ayala was on the second team.

In Class 3, Grain Valley sophomore midfielder Raena Childers was on the first team, junior goalkeeper Raegan Beeding was second team and junior midfielder Kierra Arndorfer was an honorable mention.

In Class 2, Oak Grove junior defender Virginia Hayes was on the first team and freshman forward Annika Holtorf was an honorable mention selection.

Grain Valley continued its streak of having multiple all-state players. This was the fifth year in a row that the Eagles have had at least two selections, and it was the second straight year with at least three.

Childers – like her other two sisters who played for Grain Valley, Reighan and Rylan – has made the all-state list more than once. She jumped from the second team as a freshman in 2018 to the first team this year.

As the primary option on offense, she notched 25 goals and 10 assists.

“I’m sure the voters recognized her last name, which definitely doesn’t hurt,” Grain Valley coach Tyler Nichol said. “She one of the top players in the area and she’s just a sophomore, so we have her for a couple of more years.

“Our new assistant coach, Brett Lewis, was at a camp this week and he jumped in on a drill with her. And he said, ‘Wow, I don’t think I have seen someone that competitive with that much technical ability. She put him on skates when he was trying to defend her. It was kind of funny.”

Added Childers: “I felt really honored to make all-state. It was cool to feel how (my sisters) felt when they did the same thing.”

Childers’ teammate, Beeding, anchored a Grain Valley defense that held its opponents to just .9 goals per game. Beeding had 91 saves, only allowed 20 goals in 23 games and posted 11 shutouts.

“I think she’s one of the strongest keepers in the Kansas City area,” Nichol said. “She’s improved a lot and there are some Division I schools interested in her.”

Arndorfer changed positions and it worked out for her as she was a big reason the Eagles’ defense was so successful.

“We tried something different with her this year and moved her to a defensive (midfielder) from center back,” Nichol said. “I thought she really thrived for us and made plays for our team. She made a lot of connections with our forwards and scored some goals on free kicks as well.”

For Blue Springs South, head coach Todd Findley calls the combination of Severns and Werremeyer his “bread and butter.” Both juniors battled injuries most of the season. Werremeyer missed all but 10 games with a hip and leg injuries and was cleared just in time for districts.

She still managed to make the second team. She allowed 10 goals in 10 games and had four shutouts.

“We missed her in the second half of the year,” Findley said. “It’s a credit to her name and her reputation that the coaches in the area and the state still know enough about her to give her those special honors.

“I wasn’t really sure how it was going to go when I nominated her since she only played half the season. Her reputation precedes her and people know what a quality goalkeeper she is.”

Severns tied the school record for most goals in the season with 27 in 2018. In 2019, she had another great year, scoring 24 goals and notching five assists despite her injuries.

“I think for a career, to break the all-time goals record, she just needs eight goals her senior year,” Findley said. “She should be able to do that if she stays healthy. Knock on wood.

“She has so many talents and we relied on her a lot for scoring. She’s long, fast and athletic. She can run down and get balls most girls can’t. She can strike with her left and her right foot equally. She scored on some beautiful free kicks this year. For us, she’s definitely our goal scorer. When she’s on, we’re pretty darn good.”

Severns said breaking the school record for most goals in a career would be a tremendous accomplishment.

“I looked up to Nina (Stine, the program’s record holder for most goals in a season) when I played with her, and it would be awesome to get my name next to hers on the record board,” Severns said. “That would be the best accomplishment I’ve ever had.”

Severns still put up a great season even while battling a hip injury of her own.

“I didn’t play as much at the end of the season,” Severns said. “I found out after the season that I had an anterior labrum tear, hip dysplasia and an impingement. I am missing my club season over the summer.”

Rock was facing some challenges of her own with Lee’s Summit North, although they were not injury related. The first-teamer was primarily a forward going into the season but played several other positions for her senior campaign, including center back, defensive midfielder and attacking midfielder. She still had 12 goals and six assists and was perhaps the team’s best all-around player.

“I was a little worried because her stats weren’t great,” North coach Ryan Kelley said. “They weren’t as good as they were in the past. She had an impact in a lot of different ways. A lot of people recognize that she was the driving force of our team.”

Added Rock: “When my twin brother Kyle made first team our junior year I made it a goal that by senior year I would do the same. I feel so blessed that my goal was accomplished and incredibly excited!”

While Rock was the jack of all trades for the Broncos, Willard was the defensive stalwart they needed.

“She’s very smart and reads the game very, very well,” Kelley said. “She puts herself in position to win the ball and she’s very calm and composed in the back.”

Ayala amassed a school-record 61 goals and 15 assists, averaging nearly a hat trick for the Suburban Middle Seven champion Fort Osage.

Virginia Hayes led Oak Grove to 17 shutouts and an 18-4 record. Holtorf led the Panthers in scoring with 32 goals and 15 assists.

All of the all-state selections were also named All-Region 4 in their respective classes (or All-Region 3 for the Oak Grove players). In Class 4, William Chrisman senior defender Katie Laughlin, Blue Springs junior midfielder Aubrey Avalos and Lee’s Summit North senior midfielder Joanie Westcoat were also named All-Region.

In Class 2, senior midfielder Mary Delgado joined her teammates Hayes and Holtorf on the All-Region 3 team.