Nathan Fine is considered one of the two aces on the Blue Springs Post 499 Fike and he showed why Tuesday.

He tossed a complete game shutout, allowing just two hits in seven innings and he struck out 11 in a 3-1 win over Warrensburg Post 131 in Game 1 of a Zone 2 doubleheader. Blue Springs dropped the second game 3-0.

He was backed up by three runs in the first inning. Brad Kitsmiller, Easton Harmsen and Christian Lynn each had a hit and a run scored. Tommy Mortallaro had two hits and Deryk Carey had an RBI.

In the second game, Fike failed to collect a hit in the loss. Marshall Standley was the losing pitcher as he gave up two runs in the first inning without getting an out. Harmsen pitched seven innings of one-run ball, allowing two hits, four walks and striking out four.