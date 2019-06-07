Challenged with the thought of playing five games in four days while having limited pitching resources at his disposal, Sixers skipper Bruce Pinkston was troubled with the idea of rotating the use of several arms and trying to determine the best order of exchanges he would make at the mound during Thursday's 2019 summer baseball season opener.

The result was a double header split for Moberly Senior American Legion Post 6 against their former District 2 rival Hannibal Post 55. The Moberly Sixers held off Hannibal to win the opener 6-5, but had a tough second inning in the second contest that led to a 5-3 loss in a game that went just five innings.

“We went through pitchers often because we host a round-robin tournament of playing three games this weekend so I had a limit for my pitchers to throw no more than about 45 pitches in order to make them eligible to pitch this weekend,” said Moberly Post 6 Sixers coach Bruce Pinkston. “We're missing some players having other obligations, some are hurt so we just went down the line having different ones throw for us tonight. Sometimes kids are on their stuff, and sometimes they are not. Tonight was a night I think some of our kids did not have their best stuff going for them.”

Moberly Sixers (4-2, 2-0 District) will host a round-robin series of games this weekend featuring legion teams from Green City, Scott City and Columbia participating. Starting at 11 a.m. Saturday,June 8 the Sixers play Green City and on Sunday Moberly competes against Scott City at 1 p.m. and Columbia at 5 p.m.

Other games on Saturday will be played at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., and on Sunday there will be a 3 p.m. contest amongst the other teams involved.

Post 6 of Moberly will travel next Tuesday to compete at Kirksville.

Game 1

In the game that counted toward Missouri AAA Senior American Legion District 1-2 standings, the Moberly Sixers were enjoying a 6-0 advantage heading into the top of the sixth inning when Hannibal plated four runs with the aid of just one base hit and the use of four error committed by the Sixers.

Post 55 threatened again in the seventh when Hannibal produced three singles and scored a run off Sixers reliever Tel Wheeler. However, the hurler from La Plata pitched himself out of that jam with runners on second and third by striking out Hannibal's Connor Bridgeway and preserve the win.

Moberly scored two runs in the bottom of the third when the hometown's Josh Price led off with a double, stole second and took third on a throwing error toward the bag made by the Hannibal catcher. Price later scored on a wild pitch. Jack Prewett from Cairo had reached on a fielder's choice with two outs. Jackson Truesdell of Huntsville singled when Bryce Taylor from Cairo lined a single toward a gap on the right side of the field off the Hannibal first baseman's glove that plated Prewett.

A 2-run double by Prewett and a run scoring single by Wheeler in the fourth pushed the Sixers lead to 5-0, and its other tally was unearned and arrived in the fifth frame.

Price and Truesdell both went 2-3 at the plate, and Brett Miller had the team's other base hit.

Madison High School recent graduate Jimmy Layton was the Sixers starting pitcher. In 2.2 innings of scoreless work Layton recorded three strikeouts, gave up two hits and walks.

Before Wheeler closed out the game when handed the baseball in the seventh inning, Moberly Post 6 went through two other relievers.

Taylor tossed 2.1 innings of scoreless relief as he fanned four batters and gave up one hit. Miller was charged with four unearned runs and he yielded just one base hit during his time spent on the mound in the sixth.

Losing pitcher for Hannibal was left-handed starter Bailey Dukes who tossed the first four innings. He was tagged with five runs, eight hits and three walks, and Dukes struck out six batters. Logan Astorino finished the outing and gave up one unearned run on two walks and a hit.

Game 2

Hannibal Senior American Legion Post 55 (3-5, 1-2 District) salvaged a split winning the shortened second contest by a 5-3 decision over Moberly. Hannibal scored a run in the first and third innings, and pushed three runs across in the top of the second with the aid of three walks and a hit batsman.

The Sixers put up a run in the first, third and fourth innings of play.

Winning pitcher Adam Baxter yielded two runs, four hits, three walks and he struck out two in three innings spent on the mound. Bridgeway provided two innings of relief and gave up one run, two hits and walks, and he struck out two.

Sixers starting hurler Truesdell absorbed the loss. Truesdell was charged with four runs, three walks, one hit and he struck a batter with a pitch, and he struck out four as well.

Kenny Brunkhorst from Cairo tossed 1.2 innings of relief. Brunkhorst yielded one run, a hit, three walks, he plunked one batter and struck out three. Ryan Jackson from La Plata pitched two scoreless innings in relief and recorded a couple of strikeouts.