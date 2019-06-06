Diamond freshman pitcher Madi Bentley earned all-state second team honors, becoming one of eight freshmen to receive such recognition during spring softball this past season.

Bentley led the Lady Wildcats to a 15-9 overall record and Class 1, District 11 championship game appearance. The Lady Wildcats lost a 4-0 game against Mount Vernon, who placed fourth in the state and posted a 21-11 overall record.

Bentley dueled with Mount Vernon all-state first team pitcher Katelyn Kotlarz at 1-0 until Mount Vernon took advantage of a pair of Diamond errors to score three runs in the sixth.

Diamond head coach Kelsey Parrish touched on Bentley’s competitive spirit during an interview following that district title game.

“I’m very proud of her,” Parrish said. “I hated to ask her to throw two in a row (Diamond beat Sarcoxie 6-5 in the semifinals). She never complained. I kept asking her, ‘Are you OK? Are you OK? Are you OK?’ She finally told me to stop asking her, she’ll get the job done, so she did a really good job.”

Bentley gave one of her most dominant performances in the district quarters against Verona.

She allowed no runs on one hit and recorded 17 strikeouts and five walks over six innings. Bentley struck out three in five of her six innings and the only non-strikeout came on a groundout to start the sixth. After just four innings, Bentley had struck out 13 of the first 14 batters she faced.

In addition, Bentley came through with three hits against Verona, highlighted by a pair of doubles, and she both scored and drove in a run.

ALL-STATE SPRING SOFTBALL

FIRST TEAM

P: Kaileigh Dirden, Scott City

P: Sami Huck, Potosi

P: Alyson Marcum, Bernie

P: Aleah Paxton, Lincoln

P: Katelyn Kotlarz, Mount Vernon

P: Ayden Shannon, Wellington Napoleon

C: Rylee Venable, Scott City

C: Emily Shipman, Forsyth

C: Bree Shannon, Wellington Napoleon

IF: Kyra Jaco, Kennett

IF: Kennedy Coleman, Potosi

IF: Hayley Frank, Strafford

IF: Mallory Gazaway, Liberal

IF: Brooke Conner, Sweet Springs

IF: Lauren Eagle, Sweet Springs

IF: Abby Henson, Pleasant Hope

OF: Lyndsey Hood, Mount Vernon

OF: Tommi Gardner, Mountain Grove

OF: Katie Shuffler, Malden

OF: Madison Bolten, Wellington Napoleon

UT: Emma Eaton, Potosi

DP: Anell Harris, Kennett

SECOND TEAM

P: Kaitlin Garrett, Plato

P: Lauren Schallert, Purdy

P: Madi Bentley, Diamond

P: Kylee Winfrey, Sweet Springs

P: Jaydin Lee, Pleasant Hope

P: Sydney Litton, Potosi

C: Taylor Anthony, Bernie

C: Maleiah Parker, La Monte

C: Ella Dougherty, Skyline

IF: Emerson Bates, Wellington Napoleon

IF: Kennady Keating, Adrian

IF: Kaylee Payne, Oran

IF: Jess Hulsey, Park Hills Central

IF: Danielle Cutbirth, Crane

IF: Michaela McChesney, Mount Vernon

OF: Katie Robinson, Crane

OF: Lindey Oehrke, La Monte

OF: Ally Kelly, Park Hills Central

OF: Katelyn Stewart, Pleasant Hope

UT: Sydney Vaught, Sweet Springs

DP: Rachel Essary, Forsyth

DP: Haley Mackey, Lincoln