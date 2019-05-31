With six athletes representing Aurora High School at the Class 3 state track meet in Columbia last weekend, the Houn' Dawgs brought home medals on both the girls and boys sides of the elite competition.

Aurora's best finish of the meet -- taking place on the University of Missouri campus after storm damage in Jefferson City moved the event -- was turned in by the boys' 4x200-meter relay team. After dominating southwest Missouri for much of the season, the team of Logan Lauffer, Jacob Rohlman, Dalton Thornton and Jess Williams finished with the sixth-best time in the final race, enough for a coveted state medal. The Dawgs finished about four seconds shy of the top time, turned in by Trinity Catholic.

The same group also represented Aurora in the 4x100-meter relay race, finishing 10th overall with a time of 44.51 seconds -- less than half a second shy of a medal.

Three of the four members of the relay team won't be back to compete for Aurora next year, as Lauffer, Thornton and Williams have all graduated, but Rohlman is expected to return for his sophomore season after a successful first year.

For the Lady Houns, Kaci Singer followed up a state cross country medal in the fall with another medal in track. The freshman finished in eighth place in the 3200-meter run with a time of 12:19.19.

Sophomore Aubrey Boatwright was not far behind, finishing in 11th place with a time of 12:39.37. Boatwright also competed at state in the 800-meter run, finishing in 14th with a time of 2:35.17.

With the success of this season, the Aurora track program is in fine shape to continue building toward bigger teams and better finishes overall next year and in seasons to come.