The Lee’s Summit Outlaws got American Legion Zone 2 play off on a good foot.

A pair of pitchers combined for a no-hitter and the Outlaws collected nine hits and capitalized on seven errors for a 10-0 rout of Gladstone in five innings in the first game of a doubleheader Wednesday at Legacy Park.

The Outlaws had no trouble completing the sweep with another nine hits and 10 Gladstone errors in a 15-1 five-inning win in the nightcap.

Blake Marnholtz and Justin Hopson combined for the five-inning no-hitter in the first game. Marnholtz went the first three innings, allowing three walks and striking out two. Hopson struck out five and allowed one walk in his two innings.

Zane Ragland went 2-for-3 with three RBIs to power the offense. His two-run single in the third sparked a three-run inning for a 4-0 lead.

The Outlaws then took advantage of five Gladstone errors in the fifth to score six runs and end the game early.

Trevor Key went 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs, and Wyatt Urzendowski was 2-for-3 with a double and a run. Marnholtz helped himself with two RBIs and Ben Kobel and Michael Calla Jr. each added a hit and an RBI.

In the second game, the Outlaws scored five runs in the first inning, three in the second and ended it early four in the fifth.

Key went 3-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and two runs to lead the way at the plate. Ragland and Jeremy Root each added two hits and two RBIs, Hopson doubled with two RBIs and Urzendowski added a hit and two RBIs.

Carter Bradford (five strikeouts in two innings), Kobel (two strikeouts in two innings) and TJ Nichols (two strikeouts in one inning) combined to hold Gladstone to three hits as the Outlaws improved to 5-1 overall.