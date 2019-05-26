Hosting the MSHSAA Class 5 state track and field meet with less than 48 hours’ notice wasn’t something Battle High School took lightly.

It’s an event that Spartans head coach Brian Hancock said the school had discussed trying to host before.

The first opportunity came under unfortunate circumstances with a tornado damaging Adkins Stadium in Jefferson City late Wednesday night. But with a stadium that’s 6 years old, Battle accommodated the biggest meet of the year.

Within an hour of MSHSAA suspending the event early Thursday morning, MSHSAA asked Battle to host, Hancock said.

The Spartans quickly accepted.

“It was a good opportunity for us and we jumped right on it,” Hancock said.

Battle junior Paige Magee said she found out after a final exam Thursday morning.

“I literally jumped out of my chair I was so excited,” Magee said about running at state on her home oval. “I just think it’s a really great thing for us to do. I'm glad we got the opportunity.”

The Spartans were the lone CPS school without a state champion, but the Battle girls took fourth overall in the team standings with six athletes scoring points.

Magee led the way with four all-state honors, Serena Williams had three and Carynton Marshall finished with two.

Battle’s DJ Smalls tied Magee for the best individual finish as a state runner-up. Magee accomplished that feat in the 300-meter hurdles, while Smalls took second in the pole vault.

>> RESULTS AT WALTON FIELD: The Tolton quartet of Nathan Forck, Dylan Block, Matthew Aholt and Jarod Aholt took third place in the Class 3 4x800-meter relay.

That scored all of Tolton’s six points Saturday at Missouri’s Walton Field.

The Centralia boys finished third at the meet with 48 team points. Panthers senior and Tennessee commit Peyton Davis finished his high school career as a state champion in the high jump and long jump.

Davis took second in the javelin throw and fifth place in the 300-meter hurdles.

Centralia’s Liam Hill-Swanson took second in the high jump and seventh in the 110-meter hurdles.

Hill-Swanson was also a part of two Panther relays that barely missed the podium. Centralia’s Jake Freidel also finished third in the pole vault.

For the Centralia girls, Lacey Pavlak took fifth place in the shot put and Carter Hawkins also placed fifth in the pole vault.

