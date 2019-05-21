The Lee’s Summit North boys tennis team made a strong effort against a tough Joplin team.

But the host Broncos fell just short in a 5-2 loss to the Eagles in a Class 2 state quarterfinal match Saturday.

The Broncos lost 5-2 but were leading the final two matches when it ended after Joplin got the fifth victory.

"Incredible effort versus a Joplin team that had won 16 straight after losing their first three duals in a tournament in Memphis,” Broncos coach Stu Reece said after his team finished just short of its first team state final four appearance. “The entire match just came down to a couple of shots. If those go our way, we win. Tough to lose, but this team put together a season for the Lee’s Summit North history books!"

North grabbed a 2-1 lead after doubles play. Nick Mathis and Logan Leslie won 8-2 in the No. 2 match and Lukas Parrish and Michael Welsh won 8-1 at No. 3.

Joplin, though, won Nos. 1-4 singles to claim the win. Parrish was leading in the third set at No. 5 and Welsh was up in the second set when it ended.

No. 1 team Joe Hammerly and Matthew DeBacker and Mathis and Leslie will play in the Class 2 state doubles tournament starting Friday at the Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield.