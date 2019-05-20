Boonville Abstract improved to 3-0 in Babe Ruth 8U softball Thursday night by turning back Lady River Rats 4-1 at Lions park.

In the second game, C&R Market defeated Citizen’s Community Bank by a score of 6-3.

Boonville Abstract scored one run in the first and three again in the second to go up 4-0 while Lady River Rats scored its only run of the ballgame in the bottom half of the second.

Boonville Abstract also out-hit Lady River Rats 10-6, with Bella Hicks going 3-for-3 with three singles. Kendal Hodges finished the game with a single and a double while Penny Hoff added two singles and Presley DeVillier, Avery Schrick and Odette Hutchison with one single each.

For Lady River Rats, who dropped to 0-2, Brenna Adams had two singles while Kenley Strodtman, Kamryn Kottman, Jaynie Foster and Paisley Locke added one single each.

In the second game, C&R Market led Citizen’s Community Bank 3-1 after one and 6-1 after three before giving up two runs in the top half of the fourth.

Bergen Gregory led the hitting attack for C&R Market, 2-1 on the season, with a single and a double. Blakley Baylor, Kennedy Chew, Tinley Felton and Brylee Eubanks each had two singles.

For Citizen’s Community Bank, who dropped to 0-2 on the season, Grace Simmons had two singles while Ella Viertel, Carly Robb, Olivia Zoeller and Paisely Seeley added one single each.