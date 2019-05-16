There was no stopping Pleasant Hill senior Mackenzie Dimarco Wednesday night.

The Oak Grove girls soccer team found that out in the Class 2 District 12 championship game at Odessa High School.

Actually, not many teams have been able to stop Dimarco for the past four years. Against the Panthers, she scored all five of the Chicks’ goals and became only the second high school girls soccer player in state history to reach 300 career goals in a 5-0 win.

Dimarco was too fast for Oak Grove’s back line as she often raced past defenders for open shots in the penalty box.

She scored a goal in the first half for a 1-0 lead that held until halftime. She chased down a long throw from a teammate, got behind the Oak Grove defense and drilled a shot off the hands of the diving goalkeeper Emily Heldenbrand and into the goal for her second score in the 47th minute.

She spun around a defender and punched one inside the left post for her third goal, knocked in a shot off a rebound in the 65th minute for her fourth score and made a penalty kick for her final tally.

“She’s a wonderful player and she’s very determined,” said Pleasant Hill coach Al Iantorno, whose team is ranked No. 1 in the state in Class 2. “She has speed and she has a phenomenal shot and she’s determined. She never gives up. If she goes down, she gets up and does it all over again.

“She’s the most determined young woman I have ever coached in my life.”

DiMarco said she was proud of reaching the 300-goal mark.

“My goal was to get that record,” she said. “I was working toward it and it’s a pretty big deal. No one has even come close to that at Pleasant Hill.

“My speed gives me a pretty good advantage.”

Oak Grove coach Zach Herzig agreed.

“She’s fast and strong,” said Herzig, whose team managed just one shot on goal. “And she has good midfielders playing her the ball.

“We didn’t play too well today. We just laid down and let them win it.”

Herzig will lose seven seniors to graduation, but he said his team can hold its head high after a record-breaking season. The Panthers had their best record in program history at 18-4, scored the most goals in a season (109), most shutouts (17) and fewest goals allowed (17).

“It was a great year. It’s unfortunate that we had to match up with them so early,” Herzig said. “She (Dimarco) will be gone next year, so it will be our turn to step up.

“I am going to miss our seniors. They mean a lot to me.”