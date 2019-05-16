A couple of ESPN Top-10 like defensive gems.

A pair of key run-scoring hits by the team's No. 8 batter in the line up.

Capitalizing on two fielding errors made by the tournament host.

And a coaching decision to roll the dice twice to intentionally walk the same opposing batter for fear of this standout player having the ability to inflict much damage upon themselves.

Top-seed Cairo certainly needed every ounce of opportunity Wednesday in order to get past a gritty Harrisburg team, one that dealt the Bearcats a home loss on May 3, and enter the state baseball playoffs.

With the aid of those weighted matters that fell into the Bearcats favor, Cairo managed to plate two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning and held on to celebrate a tough 4-2 victory against Harrisburg in winning the Class 2 District 14 tournament championship.

“This is one of those game you hate to see one of the teams lose. It was well-played by both of us from start to finish,” said Cairo coach Morgan Matthews. “That throw-out by Tad Harman in right field was outstanding; a game-changer. We also had Tanner Adams making two great defensive plays. All the way around our guys just played their tails off in a game that we needed just about any advantage that we could get a hold of to beat Harrisburg and move on.”

For their reward, the Bearcats (15-4) has a playing date Monday at District 13 winner Silex (10-4) in a state sectional playoff game. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.

Harrisburg (14-7) scored in the top of the third when leadoff batter Brayden Hudson walked, advanced on a passed ball and Jonah Sanford's one-out double to left field brought Hudson home.

The Bulldogs threatened again the next frame yet it opened with an outstanding web gem by Cairo centerfielder Tanner Adams hustling toward the infield making a sliding catch and robbing Tanner Lains of a base hit. Dustin Gipson walked and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt when Bearcats coach Matthews elected to intentionally walk Hudson which would be his first of two successive plate appearances this would happen.

With runners on first and second, Charles Strain lined a single off Cairo starting pitcher Jacob Davis to right. But Cairo's Thad Harmon was ready to meet the challenge as the freshman right fielder scooped up the ball and fired a strike to catcher Skyler Frazer in time for Frazer to tag out Gipson at home plate for the third out.

“This was the hottest day (86 degrees) of playing baseball we had this year and I was really sweating and getting exhausted. This game became a grind,” Davis said. “I got frustrated when I made some mistakes with my pitches that allowed Harrisburg to get on base. They really pressured us a two to three times putting runners on. I was working to stay mentally strong to make my next pitch better and to trust my teammates behind me. They did a really good job behind me.”

“Tanner's sliding catch in center and Tad running in to field the ball like he did and then making that strong throw to the plate to get their runner out was huge. Both of them were defensive plays you see highlighted on ESPN every day.”

The Bearcats finally gave Davis run support in each of the next two innings after two outs were recorded on each occasion. In the bottom of the fourth No. 7 batter Kenny Brunkhorst singled, stole second and would touch home plate on Gage Wilson's run-scoring single to right center.

In their next at-bat, Davis roped a single to right and a fielding mishap allowed him to reach second base. Jack Prewett, Cairo's cleanup batter, ripped a run-scoring single to right field handing the Bearcats a 2-1 lead.

Harrisburg again fought back and with two outs in the top of the sixth pressured Davis and the Bearcats when Gipson smoked a double to deep left and Trevor Smoot singled. Coach Matthews elected to take the bat out of Hudson's hands and put him on first again to load the bases in hopes Davis could induce a ground out or strike out to get the team out of this predicament.

“Hudson is their best hitter and I respect his ability. You know in a game such as, if I am going to lose to somebody it's not going to be by their best so I chose to intentionally walk him both times Harrisburg had runners in scoring position in a game that was as tight as this one,” Cairo coach Matthews said. “Unfortunately that one time we put him on it came back to bite us when we hit the next batter with the bases loaded that forced in one run.”

However, the next delivered pitch by the junior southpaw plunked Strain, forcing home a run and it kept the bases loaded. Davis kept his composure and fanned Sanford for the third out and keep the game tied at 2-2 and give his team a fighting chance to pull off a win.

Designated batter Alex Alton led off the bottom of the sixth drawing a walk and Harmon replaced him as base runner. Brunkhorst's sacrifice bunt moved Harmon to second when Wilson centered a 1-0 pitch for a hard-hit double to left, scoring Harmon. A throwing mishap to Harrisburg's cutoff player allowed Wilson to take third, and then Justyn Gittemeier smoked a ground ball that deflected off Harrisburg third baseman Ryan Freeman's glove brought Wilson home for the final 4-2 score.

“I felt confident swinging the bat today and with us having a runner on second in such a close game I really wanted to get another hit in hopes of having him score. The pitch I hit was over the middle of the plate for the double and was able to make it to third on their throwing error. That was exciting,” said Wilson, who went 3-for-3 at the plate.

Davis also went 3-for-3 to help pace the Bearcats hitting attack and Prewett went 2-3. Brunkhorst had the team's other base hit.

Davis earned the win for Cairo and upon his 106th pitch he was relieved after 6.1 innings of work. Davis was touched for six base hits and he walked five batters and struck out five. Brunkhorst was handed the baseball to close out the contest and get the save. The junior hurler fanned both batters he faced.

Losing pitcher Sanford threw 5.1 innings for Harrisburg. He yielded all four runs (3 earned), nine hits, one walk and he struck out four. The last two outs were recorded by reliever Gipson.