TAMPA, Fla. – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed five of the club's eight selections from last month's NFL draft, including former Missouri defensive lineman Terry Beckner Jr.

Beckner was a seventh-round draft pick.

The team also announced deals Thursday with second-round cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting, fourth-round outside linebacker Anthony Nelson, fifth-round kicker Matt Guy and sixth-round wide receiver Scotty Miller.

The signings on the eve of the Bucs' two-day rookie minicamp leaves first-round inside linebacker Devin White, third-round cornerback Jamel Dean and third-round safety Mike Edwards as the only unsigned picks.