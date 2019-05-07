The Blue Springs baseball team carried its momentum from a big win against rival Blue Springs South Friday into its game with Park Hill Monday in Suburban Big Six Conference action.

Behind a strong effort from starting pitcher Ethan Broker, the Wildcats picked up a 3-1 win over the Trojans. Broker allowed just one run on three hits, walked eight and struck out five in five innings to pick up the win. Senior Mathis Mauldin struck out four batters in two innings to pick up the save for Blue Springs (10-21, 4-5 Big Six) .

Mitchell Smith led the Wildcats with two hits and Andrew Garry and Payton Schmidt each had a hit and an RBI.

“Broker and Mauldin were good on the mound,” Blue Springs coach Tim McElligott said. “We got key hits and were able to move runners.”

BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH 2, LEE’S SUMMIT WEST 1: The Jaguars got a strong pitching effort from Brady Strickert in a win over the Titans in Suburban Big Six Conference action.

Strickert allowed one run on three hits in six innings and allowed just one run on three hits, walked three and struck out five. Matt Trout worked around a two-out double to pitch a scoreless seventh inning and pick up the save.

South (14-11, 6-4) scored two runs in the first inning off two-out, RBI doubles from Strickert and Ben Bryan. John Herrman scored in that inning. West scored its lone run in the fifth inning.

“It was a well played game by both teams,” South coach Ben Baier said. “We were able to do some things we have worked on at the plate in the first inning and it paid off. Brady was really sharp and commanded four pitches in the strike zone tonight, which was something that you must do against a good team like Lee’s Summit West.”