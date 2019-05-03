Verona High School's most successful softball season to date came to an end on Monday, as the Lady Wildcats fell 8-0 against second-seeded Diamond in the Class 1 District 11 tournament.

Despite the loss, the Lady Wildcats can be proud of the season they built, reaching a double-digit win total for the first time in the program's history and finishing above .500 with a final record of 10-9.

In Monday's game, Verona fell behind early, giving up two runs in the first and five in the second, while failing to put enough runners on base to get any rallies going. The Lady Wildcats recorded just one hit on the day, a double by Hailee Wilkinson.

Paige Bauer took the loss, throwing six innings and striking out six while allowing three earned runs. Bauer, a sophomore, is expected to be back in the circle next season to lead the Lady Wildcats to more success.

Having set a new record for wins this season, and securing victories over conference opponents like College Heights and Exeter, the Verona returners next season will be hungry to continue the program's upward trend.