As the calendar flipped to May this week, area spring sports teams are close to finishing up their seasons and looking for wins down the stretch.

Aurora

The Houn' Dawg baseball team maintained its spot at the top of the Class 4 rankings, closing out another close game last Thursday against Reeds Spring.

The Dawgs led for most of the game but fell behind 8-6 in the top of the seventh. Undeterred, the home team came back with the necessary three runs in the bottom of the inning to walk off on a passed ball and secure the 9-8 win.

Ryan Cline led the team with two hits and four RBI on the day, while Clayton Reed was credited with the win. Jay Lee started the game and went six innings, striking out six and allowing two earned runs.

The Aurora golf team wrapped up its collective season this week with the district tournament. Drew Shoemaker shot a 91, good enough to advance to the state sectionals. Other scores on the day included Daegan Friggle's 93, Sage Welch's 109 and 112 for Garrett Boyd.

The Lady Houns soccer team continued its rough skid in the Willard tournament, going 0-3 to extend its losing streak to eight games. The team will look to reverse the trend at home against Greenwood on Friday before wrapping up the regular season on the road next week at Bolivar and New Covenant.

In boys' tennis, the Houn' Dawgs fell 9-0 to Summit Prep on Monday, and after the conference tournament and a trip to Thomas Jefferson, will compete in districts next week.

Finally, several relay teams came away with medals from the Hollister Relays last week, including the boys 4x800 (second place), girls 4x800 (first place), boys 4x100 (first place), boys 4x400 (second place) and girls 4x400 (second place). Aurora also had a handful of individual medalists, including Natalie Wallace -- second in triple jump, fourth in long jump; Aubrey Boatwright -- second in 800-meter run, second in 3200-meter run; Diego Garcia-Ortega -- sixth place in 1600-meter run and Kaci Singer -- first in 3200-meter run.

Marionville

The Comet baseball team (16-4) has the top record among Class 3 District 12 teams with a week of regular season to play, as Marionville beat College Heights decidedly last Thursday, 8-1.

Evan Dotson led the team on the day with two hits and three RBI. Emmit Neely earned the win, giving up four hits over six innings and striking out five.

The Comets will play their last home game of the regular season on Tuesday before wrapping up at Hartville on Wednesday.

Verona

The Verona Wildcats continued their impressive season last week, moving to 10-2 on the season after a three-inning 17-0 victory at Sarcoxie.

Caleb Hillhouse threw a no-hitter over his three innings, striking out eight and walking none. Eight of Verona's nine starters recorded at least one hit and one run throughout the contest.

Verona will finish the regular season early next week, traveling to Southwest on Monday before returning home for one last game against Spokane.