AREA CALENDAR

THURSDAY, MAY 2

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit West at Blue Springs

4 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Center

4:30 p.m. — Oak Grove at Excelsior Springs

4:30 p.m. — Van Horn at Barstow

5:30 p.m. — Ruskin at William Chrisman

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

5:30 p.m. — Heritage Christian at Van Horn

6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs at Lee’s Summit North

6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Park Hill at Park Hill South High School

6:30 p.m. — William Chrisman at Fort Osage

6:30 p.m. — Grain Valley at Smithville

6:30 p.m. — Harrisonville at Oak Grove

6:30 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Notre Dame de Sion

6:30 p.m. — Staley at Truman

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS

3:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit West at Lee’s Summit North

4 p.m. — Liberty North at Fort Osage

4 p.m. — Ruskin vs. William Chrisman at Santa Fe Trail Park

4:30 p.m. — Blue Springs at Columbia Hickman

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD

3 p.m. — Van Horn at St. Joseph Lafayette Irish Relays

3:30 p.m. — Fort Osage, William Chrisman at Suburban Middle Seven Championships, Staley High School

4 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Sedalia Smith-Cotton Invitational

FRIDAY, MAY 3

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

3:30 p.m. — Clinton vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Lee’s Summit North High School

4 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Blue Springs

4 p.m. — Belton at Fort Osage

4 p.m. — Grain Valley at Winnetonka

4 p.m. — Summit Christian Academy at Lee’s Summit North

4:30 p.m. — Harrisonville at Oak Grove

4:30 p.m. — Park Hill South at Truman

5 p.m. — William Chrisman at Raytown

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

5 p.m. — Fort Osage vs. North Kansas City at Northgate Middle School

5 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Lone Jack

6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Park Hill at Park Hill South High School

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS

3 p.m. — St. Joseph Central vs. Truman at Santa Fe Trail Park

4 p.m. — Park Hill at Blue Springs South

4 p.m. — William Chrisman at Belton

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD

4 p.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at Suburban Big Six Championships, Lee’s Summit North High School

4 p.m. — Oak Grove at Missouri River Valley Conference West Championships, Harrisonville Memorial Stadium

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s TV/radio highlights

Wednesday’s Television

• Tennis: ATP Munich/Estoril, 5 a.m., TENNIS (Comcast 277)

• Golf: European Tour Volvo China Open, 9 a.m., GOLF (27)

• MLB: Colorado at Milwaukee, noon, MLB (272)

• Golf: PGA Wells Fargo Championship, 1 p.m., GOLF (27)

• MLB: Tampa Bay at Royals, 1 p.m., FSKC (48)

• MLB: St. Louis at Washington, 3 p.m., MLB (272)

• College lacrosse: Big Ten Tournament semifinal: Penn State vs. Rutgers, 4 p.m., BTN (255)

• Tennis: WTA Prague/Rabat, 4 p.m., TENNIS (277)

• Golf: LPGA Mediheal Championship, 5 p.m., GOLF (27)

• College lacrosse: Big East Tournament semifinal, 5:30 p.m., 8 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• College baseball: Dallas Baptist at Missouri State, 6 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College baseball: Mississippi State at Texas A&M, 6 p.m., SEC (284)

• NHL playoffs: Boston at Columbus, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• College lacrosse: Big Ten Tournament semifinal: Johns Hopkins vs. Maryland, 6:30 p.m., BTN (255)

• NBA playoffs: Toronto at Philadelphia, 7 p.m., ESPN (13)

• MLB: Boston at Chicago White Sox, 7 p.m., MLB (272)

• NHL playoffs: San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• MLB: Toronto at Los Angeles Angels, 10 p.m., MLB (272)

• Golf: European Tour Volvo China Open, 11:30 p.m., GOLF (27)

Thursday’s Radio

• MLB: Tampa Bay at Royals, 1:15 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)