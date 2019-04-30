New Franklin freshman Abby Maupin is making the most of her first season for the Lady Bulldogs when it comes to track.

While competing in the Glasgow Relays on Friday, Maupin finished second in the 100 meter dash in a time of 13.82 seconds and third in the triple jump with a leap of 32’-8”.

Mallori Burnett had the only other finish for the Lady Bulldogs by placing third in the 200 meter dash in a time of 30.40 seconds.

For the New Franklin boys, the 4 x 800 meter relay team of Douglass Creason, Daniel Clay, David Brucks and Asa Fischer finished third overall in a time of 10.04.28.

In the final team standings for the boys, Glasgow finished first with 174 points. Fayette placed second with 163 points, followed by Slater at 104, Westran at 100, Northwestern at 40, Otterville 32, Smith-Cotton 31, Hale 29, Frederick Douglas 16, New Franklin 10th with 12, Malta Bend 11, Sturgeon 3 and Pilot Grove with one.

For the girls, Glasgow accumulated 193 points to win the title. Slater and Fayette tied for second with 96 points, followed by Westran with 70, Northwestern 51, Smith-Cotton 41, New Franklin seventh with 37, Sturgeon 25, Malta Bend and Hale tied for ninth with 24, Otterville 11 and Pilot Grove with two.

New Franklin track coach Adam Quest said due to other scheduling conflicts with the Glasgow Relays, they were only able to take freshman and sophomores to compete.

“That gave some of your younger kids a chance to get some extra events in, but it also meant that we were missing some of our top competitors,” Quest said. “We were able to bring home four medals total, three of which came from the girls. Abby Maupin had an outstanding day, especially in the 100. She set a new personal best by finishing second with a time of 13.82 seconds. She also finished with a PR in the triple jump, finishing third with a jump of 32-8. Mallori Burnett also had a great race in the 200. She finished in a very solid third place. For our boys, the lone medal came as a bit of a shock in the 4 x 800 relay. The relay was missing two of it's usual members, so them being able to finish in third place was quite an accomplishment."