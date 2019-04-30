The Grain Valley boys tennis team clinched a least a share of the Suburban Small Seven Conference title following a 6-3 win over Winnetonka Monday.

The Eagles, in their first season in the Suburban Conference, will have a chance to win the outright title at 4 p.m. today at home against Platte County.

In doubles play, the No. 2 team of Dean Mobley and Bryson Martin won 8-5 and the No. 3 tandem Jesse Arnold and Triston Whitton won 8-2. In singles, Mobley won 11-9, No. 3 Trent Tarrants won 10-3, No. 4 Martin won 10-5 and No. 5 Whitton won 10-1.

“This was our fourth win in a row,” Grain Valley coach Randy Draper said. “I like the way we are playing. Dean had a really good win in singles and he and Bryson Martin are playing really well in doubles. We have multiple guys stepping up.

BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH 9, RAYMORE-PECULIAR 0: The Jaguars had little trouble dispatching Suburban Big Six Conference foe Ray-Pec as they rolled to a victory Monday.

The No. 1 doubles team of Sean Nguyen and Justin Cooper won 8-3, the No. 2 duo of Will Sheridan and Jason Epps won 8-5 and the No. 3 tandem of Sam Klosener and Keir Bowling won 8-5.

In singles play, Nguyen won 10-0, Cooper won 10-6, Klosener won 10-1, Sheridan won 10-3, Epps won 10-2 and Kye Ried won 10-7.

“The last week or two, we’ve been struggling in doubles,” South coach Nathan Mooney said. “We played some really clean matches today, and really last Friday, as well, in the Blue Springs Tournament. It’s a solid way to be finishing up as we go into the playoffs next week.

PEMBROKE HILL 8, LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH 1: The Broncos ran into a buzzsaw as they fell to Class 1 state power Pembroke Hill Monday.

No. 1 singles player Joe Hammerly got the Broncos lone win with a 8-1 victory. His No. 1 doubles team with Matthew DeBacker fell just short of a win in an 8-6 loss. No. 6 singles player Michael Welsh came the closest to a win in singles as he fell 8-7 (7-5 tiebreaker).

“Pembroke is a favorite to win Class 1 tennis, and they came out very strong from the start,” North coach Stu Reece said. “We had lots of good matches, but just couldn't get the key service break or hold when we needed. It was good to play such a quality opponent late in the season to help prepare for districts.”