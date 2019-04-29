Moberly’s 16U softball team opened the Boonville Babe Ruth League in dominating fashion Friday night by winning two games by the mercy rule against Monteer Plants & Baskets and Central Bank at Rolling Hills park.

Moberly, 2-0 in league play, defeated Monteer Plants & Baskets 15-5 in four innings while turning back Central Bank 11-0 in 3 1/2 innings.

Moberly also wasted little time getting on the board against Monteer Plants & Baskets by exploding for nine runs in the top half of the first. Moberly also added five in the second and one in the fourth while Monteer Plants & Baskets sent two runs across in the bottom half of the third and three again in the fourth.

Madyson Klostermann picked up the win in the circle for Moberly while Ginna Meisenheimer took the loss for Monteer Plants & Baskets. Klostermann pitched two innings and struck out four batters while walking two. Meisenheimer, meanwhile, pitched 1 1/3 innings and allowed 13 runs on seven hits and five walks while striking out three batters.

Moberly also out-hit Monteer Plants & Baskets 11-1, with Cayden Stapleton going 3-for-4 with two doubles. Emma Ricketts and Olivia Sloan each had two hits and two RBIs in the game while Mackenzie Brown, Mallory Griewe, Elizabeth Cupp and Abbi Tuma added one hit each.

For Monteer Plants & Baskets, Lauren Spillars went 1-for-1 with one single while Olivia Oerly and Trinity Paulson each drove in one run.

In the nightcap, Moberly scored one run in the bottom half of the first against Central Bank and then sent two runs across in the second and eight again in the third to win by the run rule.

Klostermann again picked up the win in the circle for Moberly by giving up just two hits in 3 2/3 innings while striking out nine batters. Logan Root took the loss for Central Bank by surrendering 11 runs on five hits and six walks while striking out five batters in three innings.

Cayden Stapleton led all hitters in the game for Moberly with a triple and three RBIs. Abbi Tuma had two singles while Emma Ricketts and Madyson Klostermann added one single each.

For Central Bank, Logan Root doubled while Sabriya Baskett added one single.