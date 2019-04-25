Six days after pitching a no-hitter against the Eldon Mustangs for his first career varsity win, Boonville freshman Jamesian McKee added yet another win to his belt Wednesday night by beating Marshall’s C-team 11-4.

While playing only one seven inning game, McKee pitched the first five innings for the Pirates and struck out 11 batters while giving up four runs on three hits and four walks.

But it wasn’t only McKee pitching that led Boonville past Marshall, the freshman hurler also led the team in hitting with two singles, one double and four RBIs.

Boonville C-team coach Joe Henke said the Pirates came out with a much better approach at the plate against Marshall. “We continue to stress being aggressive and attacking the first pitch fastballs,” Henke said. Jamesian, Harley Waller, and Aidan Lemmons also led the team at the plate tonight.”

The Pirates also led Marshall at one point by a score of 9-0 after pushing across two in the second and six again in the fourth. Then, after the Owls scored two runs in its half of the fourth to make it 9-2, Boonville came back and added two more in the sixth to go up 11-2. Marshall then tacked on two more runs in the bottom half of the sixth to complete the scoring.

Austin Schuster also pitched two innings in relief for Boonville and struck out four batters while giving up just one hit and two walks.

Harley Waller finished the game with two hits, one being a double. Aidan Lemmons and Chandler Stonecipher each had one single and one RBI while DaWan Lomax and Austin Schuster added one single each and Nash McKenzie with one RBI.