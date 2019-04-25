Megan Lyon was the hero for the Fort Osage girls soccer team Wednesday.

She scored the game-winning goal with six minutes left in double overtime to help her team take a 4-3 victory over host Raymore-Peculiar.

Lyon and Ayala, who scored to tie the game at 3-all with 36 seconds left in regulation, had two goals each for Fort Osage, which rallied from a 2-1 halftime deficit to improve to 14-1.

VAN HORN 4, RAYTOWN SOUTH 1: The Falcons are in good shape in the Kansas City Cup tournament.

They won their second game in pool play, partly thanks to a hat trick from Cordilia Payne in a win over the Cardinals Wednesday.

Yesnia Cardenas-Reyes added a goal for the Falcons (9-3).

On Tuesday, Van Horn defeated Kansas City Northeast 10-0. Payne had another hat trick to led the offense. Virdiana Perez had two goals and Gloria Guerrero, Cardenas-Reyes, Kayla Sua, Victoria Barber and Vivian DeAvila each had one goal.

Van Horn will meet Lone Jack in today’s 5:30 p.m. semifinal. Oak Grove, a 10-0 winner over Van Horn’s junior varsity Wednesday, will meet Kansas City Christian in the other semifinal at 7 p.m.