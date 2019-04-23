AREA CALENDAR

TUESDAY, APRIL 23

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

Mountain Division Playoffs

7:05 p.m. — Game 6: Kansas City Mavericks at Tulsa Oilers, BOK Center, Tulsa, Okla.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

4 p.m. — Raytown South at William Chrisman

4:30 p.m. — Odessa at Oak Grove

4:30 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic vs. Van Horn at Roper Stadium

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

4 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Lee’s Summit North

5 p.m. — Lee’s Summit at Truman

5 p.m. — Oak Park at William Chrisman

6:30 p.m. — Raymore-Peculiar at Blue Springs

6:30 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Harrisonville

Kansas City Cup

At Van Horn High School

4 p.m. — Kansas City (Kan.) Sumner vs. Van Horn JV

5:30 p.m. — Knob Noster vs. Alta Vista

7 p.m. — Van Horn vs. Kansas City Northeast

At Bingham Middle School

6:30 p.m. — Lone Jack vs. Center

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS

3:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit West at Lee’s Summit North

4 p.m. — Park Hill at Blue Springs

4 p.m. — Raymore-Peculiar at Blue Springs South

4 p.m. — Oak Park at Fort Osage

4 p.m. — Winnetonka at Grain Valley

4 p.m. — Kansas City Lutheran vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Coleman Park

4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit vs. Truman at Santa Fe Trail Park

4 p.m. — William Chrisman at Belton

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS GOLF

4 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic vs. Summit Christian Academy at Lakewood Oaks Golf Club

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD

4 p.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Fort Osage, Grain Valley, Lee’s Summit North, Truman, Van Horn, William Chrisman at Fort Osage Throwers Showcase

4 p.m. — Blue Springs South boys at Rockhurst Invitational

4 p.m. — Oak Grove at Knob Noster Invitational

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 24

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

Mountain Division Playoffs

7:05 p.m. — Game 7 (if necessary): Kansas City Mavericks at Tulsa Oilers, BOK Center, Tulsa, Okla.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

4 p.m. — Fort Osage at Oak Park

4 p.m. — Grandview at Grain Valley (doubleheader)

4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Lee’s Summit West

4:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Park Hill

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. North Kansas City at Northgate Middle School

6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Raymore-Peculiar

Kansas City Cup

At Van Horn High School

4 p.m. — Kansas City East vs. Lone Jack

5:30 p.m. — Oak Grove vs. Van Horn JV

7 p.m. — Van Horn vs. Raytown South

At Bingham Middle School

5:30 p.m. — Alta Vista vs. Kansas City Christian

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS

8 a.m. — Grain Valley, Lee’s Summit North, Truman at Lee’s Summit North Tournament

4 p.m. — Liberty North vs. William Chrisman at Santa Fe Trail Park

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s TV/radio highlights

Tuesday’s Television

• Tennis: ATP Barcelona/Budapest/WTA Stuttgart, 5:30 a.m., TENNIS (Comcast 277)

• Curling: World Mixed Doubles Championship: Norway vs. Estonia, 7:30 a.m., OLY (208)

• Hockey: IIHF U-18 World Championship: U.S. vs. Latvia, 8:30 a.m., NHL (276)

• Curling: World Mixed Doubles Championship: Switzerland vs. Hungary, 10:45 a.m., OLY (208)

• Hockey: IIHF U-18 World Championship: Canada vs. Czech Republic, 12:30 p.m., NHL (276)

• Soccer: Bundesliga German Cup semifinals: RB Leipzig at Hamburger SV, 1:30 p.m., ESPN News (102)

• Soccer: EPL: Brighton & Hove at Tottenham Hotspur, 1:40 p.m., NBCSN (Comcast 46)

• Curling: World Mixed Doubles Championship: Canada vs. Sweden, 2 p.m., OLY (208)

• College softball: Illinois at Northwestern, 2 p.m., 4:30 p.m., BTN (255)

• College softball: Michigan State at Michigan, 6 p.m., FS1 (43)

• NHL playoffs: Toronto at Boston, 6 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• MLB: Royals at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m., FSKC (48)

• NBA playoffs: Orlando at Toronto, 6 p.m., NBA (273)

• College baseball: Missouri State at Missouri, 6 p.m., SEC (284)

• NBA playoffs: Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 7 p.m., TNT (51)

• MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 7 p.m., MLB (272)

• College baseball: Nebraska at Creighton, 7 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• NBA playoffs: San Antonio at Denver, 8:30 p.m., NBA (273)

• NHL playoffs: Vegas at San Jose, 9 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• NBA playoffs: Oklahoma City at Portland, 9:30 p.m., TNT (51)

Tuesday’s Radio

• MLB: Royals at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)