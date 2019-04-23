Ben Baier might have lost a baseball game, but the good-natured Blue Springs South coach didn’t lose his sense of humor following a 10-3 non-conference home loss to Grain Valley Monday afternoon.

Baier looked toward the outfield and quipped, “I might send them a bill for a new windscreen. They tore ours up pretty good today.”

The Eagles collected 14 hits in the win, and most of them put a dent or two in the windscreen that wraps the outfield walls a the Jaguars’ new turf baseball complex.

Six of the 14 hits went for extra bases, with three coming in the first inning as leadoff man Mason Rogers opened the game with a triple, much to the delight of the Eagles’ trusty Crusty Cove student section who cheered from the left field parking area.

He scored on a Max Chapman double. Caden Matlon then walked and Trent Flake followed with a two-run double.

The beneficiary of the big offensive night for the Eagles was starter Jacob Misiorowski, who allowed just two hits with six strikeouts through the first five innings. The Jaguars pushed their lone run across the plate without benefit of a hit as Grant Geren walked, stole second, went to third on a wild pitch and scored on John Herrman’s infield grounder.

Herrman collected all three Jaguar RBIs as he hit a two-run homer off reliever Jesse Scholtz in the bottom of the seventh inning.

“They had a good young pitcher on the mound and hit the ball all over the place tonight,” Baier said after his team fell to 10-6. “The better team definitely won this game.”

The Eagles scored solo runs in the second on a Chapman RBI single and in the fourth on a Matlon RBI double.

They added four runs in the fifth with Rogers and Josh Kilpatrick collecting RBIs and Chapman added two more RBIs to his total. The final Grain Valley run scored in the sixth on an error.

“They didn’t play one of their better games and we played one of our best games of the season, getting the great pitching from Jacob and we really hit the ball well today,” Eagles coach Brian Driskell said of his 12-7 team.

“I have as much respect for Ben and his teams as any coach in the area. They do it the right way. They play the game the right way and he has created a real baseball culture at Blue Springs South High School and to win today is special for me and my guys.”

Misiorowski thanked his teammates for their big offensive game, especially the three-run first inning.

“Getting three runs in the first was huge,” Misiorowski said. “The guys took care of me offensively and defensively, too.”

Flake, who had two doubles, scored two runs and added two RBIs, added, “With Jacob on the mound you feel like you’re going to win if you give him one or two runs. We got those three runs in the first and he took care of the rest.”