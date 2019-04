AREA CALENDAR

FRIDAY, APRIL 19

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

Mountain Division Playoffs

7:05 p.m. — Tulsa Oilers at Kansas City Mavericks, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Northland Tournament

4 p.m. — Fort Osage at Park Hill South

5 p.m. — Grain Valley at Liberty

River City Festival

At Hoglund Ballpark, University of Kansas, Lawrence

9 a.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Shawnee Mission (Kan.) Northwest

3:45 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. Olathe (Kan.) East

At Lawrence (Kan.) Free State High School

1:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Maize (Kan.)

8:15 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. Blue Valley (Kan.) Northwest

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

3:30 p.m. — Ladue Horton Watkins at Grain Valley

Blue Springs South Tournament

At Larry Stewart Memorial Stadium

6:45 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Blue Valley (Kan.) West

Northtown Tournament

At Staley High School

5:45 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Smithville or Maryville

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS

9 a.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Sedalia Smith-Cotton Invitational, Liberty Park, Sedalia

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD

8 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Grain Valley, Truman, Van Horn, William Chrisman at Kansas Relays, University of Kansas, Lawrence, Kan.

2:30 p.m. — Blue Springs, Lee’s Summit North, Truman at Liberty North Invitational

SATURDAY, APRIL 20

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

Mountain Division Playoffs

7:05 p.m. — Tulsa Oilers at Kansas City Mavericks, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena

MAJOR ARENA SOCCER LEAGUE

South Central Division Playoffs

2:05 p.m. — Kansas City Comets at Milwaukee Wave, UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena, Milwaukee, Wis.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

River City Festival

At Lawrence (Kan.) Free State High School

3:45 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. Blue Valley (Kan.) Southwest

6 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. Derby (Kan.)

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

Northtown Tournament

At Staley High School

9 or 11 a.m. — William Chrisman vs. TBD

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD

8 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Grain Valley, Truman, Van Horn, William Chrisman at Kansas Relays, University of Kansas, Lawrence, Kan.

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s TV/radio highlights

Friday’s Television

• Tennis: ATP Monte Carlo, 5 a.m., 12:30 p.m., TENNIS (Comcast 277)

• Hockey: IIHF U-18 Men’s World Championship: U.S. vs. Slovakia, 8:30 a.m., NHL (276)

• Golf: Champions Tour Mitsubishi Electric Classic, 10:30 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Motorsports: IMSA Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge, 11 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• College gymnastics: NCAA Championships, noon, ESPN2 (29)

• MLB: Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 1 p.m., MLB (272)

• Golf: PGA RBC Heritage, 2 p.m., GOLF (27)

• College baseball: Northwestern at Michigan, 2 p.m., BTN (255)

• College lacrosse: Penn State at Johns Hopkins, 4 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College softball: Alabama at Florida, 4:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College baseball: Mississippi at Mississippi State, 5 p.m., SEC (284)

• College softball: Minnesota at Nebraska, 5:30 p.m., BTN (255)

• NBA playoffs: Toronto at Orlando, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Golf: LPGA Lotte Championship, 6 p.m., GOLF (27)

• NHL playoffs: Toronto at Boston, 6 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• College gymnastics: NCAA Championships, 6 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College gymnastics: NCAA Championships, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College baseball: Baylor at Texas Tech, 6:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• MLB: New York Mets at St. Louis, 7 p.m., MLB (272)

• College baseball: Florida at LSU, 7 p.m., SEC (284)

• NBA playoffs: Boston at Indiana, 7:30 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• College baseball: Penn State at Illinois, 7:30 p.m., BTN (255)

• NBA playoffs: Portland at Oklahoma City, 8:30 p.m., ESPN (13), FSKC-Plus (925)

• NHL playoffs: Colorado at Calgary, 9 p.m., NBCSN (46)

Friday’s Radio

• MLB: Royals at New York Yankees, 6:05 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)

• NBA playoffs: Boston at Indiana, 7:30 p.m., WHB (810 AM)