The William Chrisman girls soccer team used a first-half barrage to advance to the semifinals of the Northtown Tournament.

The Bears raced to a 6-0 halftime lead on the way to a 7-0 rout of Excelsior Springs in the first-round match Thursday at Staley High School.

Jamelia Sims scored two of those goals and Emma Gervy also had two goals, including the lone second-half tally, as the Bears improved to 9-1 overall and advanced to today’s 5:45 p.m. semifinal against Smithville or Maryville.

Kayli Perez and Tierra Lopez each added a goal and an assist for the Bears. Raigan Keltner scored a goal and Katie Laughlin and Desiree Calderon each added an assist.

Karina Vela made two saves for the shutout as the Bears outshot the Tigers 22-2 on goal.

PARK HILL SOUTH 3, BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH 1: The Jaguars got off to a slow start and were never able to recover in a loss to the Panthers in the second game of the Blue Springs South Tournament. The Panthers scored in the eighth minute to take a 1-0 lead before Emma Robinson scored on an assist from Khaliana Garrett to tie the game in the 26th minute.

Park Hill South scored the go-ahead goal in the 35th minute and added an insurance goal in the 60th minute.

“Park HIll South is a very good team, and we just didn't match their energy early and it cost us,” Jaguars coach Todd Findley said. “Park Hill South worked hard and marked Brie (Severns) closely. It wasn't until the second half that we played better, but couldn't get the comeback goals. It was still a good night in honoring our four seniors on Senior Night. Logan Abernathy, Courtney Cook, Jade Johann and Lillie McConnell have all been great role models and terrific student athletes for our program.”

LIBERTY NORTH 6, TRUMAN 0: The Patriots fell to 3-7 overall and 1-6 in the Suburban Large Seven Conference after a loss to the Eagles Thursday.

Liberty North scored five goals in the first half and one in the second.