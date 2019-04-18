The William Chrisman boys tennis team fared well as it took third in the Belton Invitational Wednesday.

Truman took fourth and Raymore-Peculiar won.

The B singles team of Jordan Twenter and Brandon Kuhlman took first after going 3-0, and the A doubles team of Sam Hawley and Adam Hamilton finished third after going 2-1. They lost their semifinal match 9-8 (7-2 tiebreaker).

Caysen Woods took fourth in A singles after going 1-2 and Colton Kerr went 1-2 to finish seventh in B singles.

LEE’S SUMMIT WEST 7, BLUE SPRINGS 2: The Wildcats were swept in doubles and they were never able to recover in a loss to the Titans in Suburban Big Six action.

Dylan Shryer won at No. 2 singles 6-3, 6-3; and No. 4 player Jay’Von McKinney won 6-2, 6-2.