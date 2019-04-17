The Fort Osage baseball team struggled offensively, collecting just two hits in a 5-0 loss to Platte County in its second game of the Northland Tournament Tuesday.

Indians starting pitcher Logan Phillips tossed three innings and allowed no runs on two hits.

Steven Orwick threw three innings in relief and allowed five runs (just one earned) to pick up the loss for Fort Osage, who fell to 6-10 overall and 0-2 in the round-robin tournament.

ODESSA 9, OAK GROVE 3: Host Odessa raced to a 6-0 lead after three innings and never looked back in a Missouri River Valley Conference West victory Tuesday.

Oak Grove cut the deficit to 6-2 with two runs in the fourth but couldn’t get any closer.

Brenden Marsh went 2-for-4 with one RBI and Eli Wycoff added a hit and an RBI for the Panthers, who dropped to 6-10 overall and 0-5 in the MRVC West.