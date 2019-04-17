A strong defensive effort and Halle Hill’s overtime goal helped the Lee’s Summit North girls soccer team upend No. 5-ranked St. Teresa’s Academy 2-1 Tuesday.

Halfway through the second overtime, North’s Jayme Coon got to a long throw-in by Halli Martin and hit a cross that was blocked. Coon, though, won the ball back and laid it back to Hill, who hit a one-time shot that curled into the far side of the net for the sudden death winner.

Mikayla Lampe gave the Broncos (4-7) the early 1-0 lead with a steal and shot past the St. Teresa’s goalkeeper in the fifth minute.

“The early goal gave us confidence and we used that to fight on the defensive side of the ball,” North coach Ryan Kelley said. “St. Teresa’s was able to turn the tide of the match and they quickly took control. Our back line held tough and made it tough for them to break through. In goal, Morgan Glasgow came up big coming off her line to win the ball and winning any ball played around the goal.”

The Stars (6-4) tied it with about five minutes left in regulation off a corner kick to send it into overtime.

VAN HORN 3, BARSTOW 0: Virginia Banegas scored two goals to lead Van Horn to a 3-0 Crossroads Conference victory over host Barstow Tuesday.

Van Horn improved to 7-3 overall and 2-1 in the conference with the victory that snapped a two-game losing skid.

STALEY 3, BLUE SPRINGS 0: Blue Springs struggled to find the net in a shutout loss at ninth-ranked Staley Tuesday.

The Wildcats dropped to 2-9 overall with their eighth straight loss.

LIBERTY 8, TRUMAN 0: Truman was no match for fourth-ranked Liberty in a Suburban Large Seven match Tuesday at Liberty.

“We lost to a team that is toughest team we have played this year,” Truman coach Manny Tovar said after his Patriots dropped to 3-6 overall and 1-4 in the conference with their third straight loss.

OAK GROVE 3, HARRISONVILLE 0: Emily Heldenbrand recorded her eighth shutout of the season as Oak Grove improved to 6-1 in the Missouri River Valley Conference West with a shutout of host Harrisonville Tuesday.

Annika Holtorf, Megan Borland and Alex Herring each scored a goal as the Panthers, ranked seventh in the state in Class 2, improved to 10-1 overall.