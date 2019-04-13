Hickman baseball hasn’t shied away from beefing up its schedule.

From a spring break trip to Alabama, to this week’s Columbia Baseball Tournament where the Kewpies will play five games in three days, they’ve quickly gotten experience in hopes of replicating another deep playoff run.

Signs of improvement as well as how far Hickman has come were both evident in its 9-5 victory Friday afternoon over Blair Oaks.

The Kewpies will have played 20 games in the first four weeks of the season at tournament’s end and currently hold a record of 14-4 heading into Saturday’s bracket play.

Hickman ends the round-robin portion of the tournament with a 2-1 mark — defeating Fort Zumwalt West earlier on Friday and falling to Lutheran St. Charles on Thursday.

Through two days of tournament action, Hickman head coach Mason Mershon likes how his team has shown grit and resilience.

Against Blair Oaks, the Kewpies had to mount an early comeback after giving up three runs in the first two innings.

“I had trouble starting off and coach gave me an adjustment,” Hickman junior starting pitcher Max Bates said. “We adjusted and it turned out good. The last three innings I pitched well.”

That adjustment of getting craftier — meaning that Bates would throw more off-speed pitches and locate them a little better — paid off, as the Falcons didn’t score in his last three innings on the mound.

Bates ended the day throwing 89 pitches in five innings of work. He gave up seven hits, three runs and a walk. Bates also struck out six and had a strike rate of .708.

“He was getting ahead in counts on hitters, getting ahead early, and that’s always good to see,” Mershon said of Bates’ performance. “But I think he left a couple pitches over the plate and (Blair Oaks) took advantage of it, but he battled and didn’t have his best stuff, but got it done for us.”

In playing five games in about 55 hours, Hickman’s pitchers want to go deep in games so the whole rotation can be utilized as effectively as possible.

And with the production Bates had in the third through fifth innings, that game plan remained well intact.

Francisco Villarreal took the mound in the sixth and seventh innings for Hickman and only gave up three hits on 27 pitches.

“It gives you a lot of confidence,” Bates said about how he felt after the second inning. “You’re feeling better throughout the game and you’re just wanting to go again. So when you get in the rhythm, you throw better. You start getting more outs a lot quicker.”

Hickman scored three runs in the bottom of the third to take the lead for good and extended its lead with five more runs in the bottom of the sixth.

The game’s lone home run came off the bat of Kewpies senior third baseman Conner Ashton in the frame. With a 1-2 count, Ashton saw a fastball high and inside and crushed it — well over the left-center field fence.

“I think it lifts our spirits even more than where we were at,” Ashton said about his home run. “I think it just gives us a nice little cushion.”

Blair Oaks scored two runs in the top of the seventh but couldn’t find enough offense to beat Hickman.

>> BRUINS CAN’T COMPLETE COMEBACK: Rock Bridge was unblemished heading into its final game of round-robin play of the tournament.

However, Fort Zumwalt West defeated the Bruins 7-6 Friday night at Rock Bridge High School to hand them their first loss of the event.

Rock Bridge falls to 12-5 with the loss. In its two previous tournament games, it defeated St. Francis Borgia 20-2 and Smith-Cotton 6-2.

The loss to the Jaguars snaps the Bruins’ six-game win streak.

The game’s deciding inning was the top of the fifth, when Fort Zumwalt West scored four runs to take the lead for good.

Two runs in the bottom of the seventh weren’t enough for the Bruins to continue their winning ways.

>> BATTLE FALLS IN SLUGFEST: Battle and Lutheran St. Charles combined for 31 runs Friday night — with both offenses taking advantage of heavy wind at Rock Bridge High School.

However, the Spartans fell to the Cougars 18-13. Battle falls to 3-14 with the loss.

The Spartans gave up six runs in the top of the first inning, but pulled within one run by the end of the fourth.

Battle tied Lutheran St. Charles at 11 by the end of the fifth inning, but the Cougars scored the game’s next seven runs to pull away for the win.

