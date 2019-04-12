After winning five straight games to make it over the .500 mark on the season, the Verona Lady Wildcats' streak came to an abrupt end on Monday with a 15-1 home loss against Wheaton.

The Lady Bulldogs struck first in the opening frame, taking advantage of a leadoff single, a wild pitch and a pair of groundouts to lead 1-0.

After a scoreless second, Wheaton used patience at the plate and timely hitting to bust the game open with an 11-run half inning. Verona starter Paige Bauer gave up five free passes in the inning -- four walks and one hit batsman -- and the visitors took advantage with some big hits in between.

Wheaton added three more runs to make it 15-0 in the top of the fourth, but Verona was able to avoid the shutout by scoring a run in the bottom of the frame. Bauer reached on a one-out single, advanced on a stolen base and scored on a single off the bat of Alyssa Tosh.

Both teams went down in order in the fifth inning, ending the game early on the 10-run rule.

Bauer threw 133 pitches over five innings in the loss, giving up six earned runs on 10 hits while striking out seven. Bauer, Tosh and Marie Tarkington accounted for Verona's three hits.

The Lady Wildcats moved to 6-5 overall on the season with the loss and will look to get back to winning over the next week as they face several teams with under .500 records. After a Thursday home game against College Heights, the team travels to Hurley on Friday. Verona will host Miller on Monday and play at Southwest on Tuesday.