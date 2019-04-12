As the spring sports season approaches the halfway point of the regular season for most teams, area schools have continued to compete for wins on the field, the track and the hard court.

Among the teams in good position currently for high district seeds later in the season are the Marionville Comets, who as of Tuesday held a record of 7-3 on the baseball diamond.

The Comets went 1-1 last Saturday in the Hartville Tournament, defeating Norwood 5-4 before falling 10-3 against the hosts.

Coach Jason Grose's team bounced back with a 9-1 victory at Lockwood on Tuesday. Emmit Neely earned the win on the mound, throwing five innings of two-hit ball, allowing one unearned run and striking out five.

After away games at miller and Blue Eye to close out this week, Marionville will be at home again on Monday against Galena and Tuesday against Pleasant Hope.

In softball, Marionville was 2-1 at last Saturday's Sparta Invitational, earning wins against Galena and Gainesville but falling to Sparta. The Lady Comets then dropped a pair of games to open this week, 9-8 at Halfway and 13-3 at home to Pleasant Hope.

The team plays at home twice in the coming week, Monday against Hurley and Thursday against Pierce City, before hosting the annual Shelby Estep Memorial Tournament on Saturday.

For Aurora, the tennis team continues to gain varsity experience under coach Ray Perry. The team suffered 9-0 losses to Nevada and Reeds Spring over the past week, but will look to keep working towards wins with trips to Greenwood and Neosho.

On the soccer pitch, the Lady Houns won one of two at last weekend's Greenwood classic, defeating the hosts 1-0 but falling 10-0 to St. Michael. They went on to defeat McDonald County on Monday, two goals to one. The team will be back in action at home on Tuesday against Logan-Rogersville.

The Aurora golf team finished seventh out of 12 teams at the Clever Invitational on Monday. The team totaled 415 on the scoresheet and were led by Drew Shoemaker, who shot a 95 for 11th place overall.

Aurora also finished seventh at the Cassville tournament last week. Shoemaker was 14th overall with a 94 on the day. After hosting its own tournament on Thursday, the team will travel to Forsyth on Monday.

In Verona sports, the Wildcat baseball team had the week off but will look to keep up its undefeated season with four games over the next week.