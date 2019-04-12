Following their only defeat thus far on the season, the Aurora Houn' Dawgs are proving they can grind out wins in close games, as the team has won four straight games by four runs or fewer.

In last weekend's double header at Republic, Aurora defeated Camdenton 2-1 and the Tigers 3-1, winning a pair of pitchers' duels in non-conference play.

Against Republic, the Dawgs took a 2-0 lead in the top of the third inning on a two-run homer by Gage Singer. Aurora added an insurance run in the sixth, as Jay Lee drove in Carson Barr on an RBI double. Republic managed to put up a run in the seventh, but it was too little too late for the Tigers.

Singer earned the win on the mound, throwing two innings and giving up no hits while striking out five. Lee threw five innings, allowing just three hits and striking out nine.

Against the Lakers, Aurora fell behind 1-0 in the fourth inning but came back for two of their own in the fifth. The 2-1 score would stand as the final to give the Houn' Dawgs the win. Ryan Cline drove in both of the runs on a two-out double after the first two Aurora batters of the inning reached base on a walk and an error.

Clayton Reed earned the win for the twice-defending state champions, giving up just one hit over three innings and striking out one. Trey Mulholland also pitched four innings, allowing one earned run on three hits and recording four Ks.

The Mulholland/Reed combination worked well for the Houn' Dawgs again on Tuesday, as the team returned home for a matchup with Cassville.

The Dawgs drew first blood in the opening frame, scoring a run on a sacrifice fly by Mulholland in the cleanup spot. Aurora then added two more runs in the second inning, as a pair of one-out singles gave way to a two-out, two-run knock by leadoff hitter Jaesik Friggle.

After failing to bring in a run in the third with the bases loaded, the Dawgs surrendered a run in the top of the fourth to make it a 3-1 ballgame. But Aurora wasn't done, scoring twice in the bottom of the frame to stretch the lead to 5-1.

The visitors scored again in the top of the sixth, bringing home two to make it 5-3, but again the Houn' Dawgs would answer, scoring each of the first three batters of the sixth inning.

Cassville would get one more across the plate in the seventh, but Aurora was able to hold on for the 8-4 victory.

Friggle, Carson Barr and Dylan Clayton each racked up two hits for the Houn' Dawgs on the day, while Friggle and Lee each recorded two runs batted in. Cline and Singer scored two runs each, as the latter reached base on a walk in each of his four plate appearances.

Mulholland went four innings for the win, allowing one earned run on five hits and striking out three. Reed came on in the fifth and finished out the game. He allowed two earned runs on two hits and struck out five batters.

After a Thursday game against Hollister, Aurora will be back in action at Carl Junction on Saturday and at Logan-Rogersville on Tuesday. The Dawgs will return home next Thursday against Marshfield.