AREA CALENDAR

THURSDAY, APRIL 11

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

Mountain Division Playoffs

7:05 p.m. — Kansas City Mavericks at Tulsa Oilers, BOK Center, Tulsa, Oklahoma

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

4:30 p.m. — Richmond at Oak Grove

4:30 p.m. — North Kansas City vs. Van Horn at Roper Stadium

St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Grandview Tournament

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

5:30 p.m. — St. Joseph Benton at Van Horn

6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Lee’s Summit West

6:30 p.m. — Kearney at Grain Valley

6:30 p.m. — Raymore-Peculiar at Lee’s Summit North

6:30 p.m. — Truman at Park Hill South

6:30 p.m. — William Chrisman at Raytown

Belton Tournament

5:30 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic vs. Grandview

7 p.m. — Fort Osage vs. Kansas City East

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS

Grain Valley at Kirksville Invitational

4 p.m. — William Chrisman at Blue Springs

4 p.m. — Barstow at Blue Springs South

4 p.m. — Truman vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Coleman Park

4:30 p.m. — Fort Osage at Excelsior Springs

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS GOLF

2:45 p.m. — Fort Osage, Belton, North Kansas City at WinterStone Golf Course

3 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Raymore-Peculiar at Country Creek Golf Club

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m. — Oak Grove at Pleasant Hill Quad

FRIDAY, APRIL 12

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

4 p.m. — William Chrisman at Fort Osage

4:30 p.m. — Blue Springs at Blue Springs South

4:30 p.m. — Liberty North at Truman

5 p.m. — Grain Valley at Raytown South

6 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Raymore-Peculiar

St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Grandview Tournament

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

5 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Oak Park at Staley High School

6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. Park Hill at Park Hill South High School

6:30 p.m. — Odessa at Oak Grove

Belton Tournament

Fort Osage, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic vs. TBD

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD

1 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North boys, William Chrisman boys at Pittsburg (Kan.) State Gorilla Invitational

4 p.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Fort Osage, Grain Valley at Gary Parker Invitational, Peve Stadium

4 p.m. — Truman at Lawrence (Kan.) Free State Invitational

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s TV/radio highlights

Thursday’s Television

• Tennis: ATP Marrakech/WTA Bogota & Lugano, 5 a.m., TENNIS (Comcast 277)

• Women’s hockey: IIHF World Championship quarterfinal: Canada vs. Germany, 8 a.m., NHL (276)

• MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at St. Louis, noon, MLB (272)

• Tennis: ATP Houston, noon, 6 p.m., TENNIS (277)

• MLB: Seattle at Royals, 12:15 p.m., FSKC (48)

• Golf: PGA The Masters, 2 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College hockey: NCAA Championship semifinal: Providence vs. Minnesota-Duluth, 4 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• NHL playoffs: Toronto at Boston, 6 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• College baseball: Georgia at Tennessee, 6 p.m., SEC (284)

• NHL playoffs: Carolina at Washington, 6:30 p.m., USA (52)

• College baseball: South Carolina at Florida, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• MLB: Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 7 p.m., MLB (272)

• Women’s college lacrosse: Maryland at Northwestern, 7 p.m., BTN (255)

• College hockey: NCAA Championship semifinal: Denver vs. Massachusetts, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• NHL playoffs: Colorado at Calgary, 9 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• MLB: Colorado at San Francisco, 10 p.m., MLB (272)

Thursday’s Radio

• MLB: Seattle at Royals, 12:15 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)

• Golf: PGA The Masters, 1 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)

• MLS: CONCACAF Champions Cup semifinal: Monterrey at Sporting Kansas City, 8 p.m., WHB (810 AM)