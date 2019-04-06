The abundance of forest, turkey, deer, hiking trails, wild mushrooms, horseback riding trails, beautiful springs, campgrounds, smallmouth bass and elk keep me coming back.

In the heart of the Missouri Ozarks is a little town named Eminence. It’s one of those special places that truly has something for every outdoor enthusiast. The Ozark National Scenic Riverways (OSNR) first drew me to the area. The abundance of forest, turkey, deer, hiking trails, wild mushrooms, horseback riding trails, beautiful springs, campgrounds, smallmouth bass and elk keep me coming back.

It’s 6 a.m. and Otie McKinley and I are sitting in the front corner of Ruby’s Family Restaurant sipping coffee and looking out on the sleepy little downtown square. There’s not much going on this early except for a few fishermen fueling up for the day on either the Current River or Jacks Fork River. McKinley and I are on our way to float the Jacks Fork in my raft, but we’re not in a hurry. You don’t come to Eminence to be in a hurry.

We’re going to float the Jacks Fork, so we head west out of town on Highway 106. Six miles later we’re at Alley Spring. We drive right to the river’s edge where we unload the raft and rig up our fly rods. Days this beautiful are few and far between. The early spring weather is so perfect it feels like the fish will just jump in the boat and mushrooms will holler, “I’m over here.”

The river is moving swiftly, but in no way too fast to float. It’s perfect rafting water. I’m just as excited to row and float as I am to fish. I instruct McKinley to take the front of the raft, and we shove off. The current grabs us and for the next four hours we ride the power of the river, throwing flies to fishy looking spots.

On this day, McKinley and I are dedicated fly fishers. We chose to stick with flies all day, and didn’t catch nearly as many fish as I thought we would. The weather may have been warm, but the cold water had the smallmouth bass holding in deep holes. All the other fishermen who were part of the Missouri Outdoor Communicators (MOC) event we were attending tore the smallies up throwing soft plastics with spinning equipment. McKinley and I just couldn’t get our flies down to them.

Back at Shady Lane Cabins, McKinley and I met up with some MOC members who went turkey hunting. Gobblers were sounding off in every direction according to the hunters, but the MOC gang didn’t scathe the local population, but a couple came close. And later that night at Dos Rios Mexican Grill, Eminence Mayor Jim Anderson, who also owns Shady Lane, conducted the local tradition of cutting the shirttails off the two turkey hunters who missed their shots.

Elk tours were on hold at Peck Ranch Conservation Area because it was calving season, but we were given a great tour of Current River Conservation Area by Missouri Department of Conservation staff. A bachelor group of bulls are known to live there, but we didn’t see them during our tour. We did see a lot of sign, like rubs and tracks. In the fall, a trip to Eminence allows you to take in one of nature’s most incredible sounds - the screaming bugle of a wild Missouri elk. But this time of year, the elk need to be left alone so future buglers can be born in peace.

Eminence is an all around amazing outdoor destination. It’s a crown jewel of Missouri, and the OSNR is a national treasure. It’s the Yellowstone of Missouri. The people are friendly and inviting, the scenery is unrivaled and there’s no end to outdoor opportunities.

See you down the trail…