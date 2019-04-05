In continued spring sports action over the past week, local teams competed at the Aurora track meet, Verona softball earned its fifth straight win, and multiple teams suffered tough defeats.

Aurora

The Aurora boys 4x100-meter dash team has been a highlight so far on the season, recently earning a number-one ranking in the state after winning first place at Republic, Aurora and Reeds Spring.

The team of Logan Lauffer, Jess Williams, Dalton Thornton and Jacob Rohlman recorded a time of 45.37 seconds at last week's Ice Box Relays, which puts the team almost half a second faster than the number two ranked relay team in Class 3.

Also earning first place on the day at both the Aurora relays and Tuesday's Reeds Spring Invitational was the girls' 4x800-meter relay team of Aubrey Boatwright, Brooke Schutte, Natalie Wallace and Kaci Singer.

In other Aurora sports, the tennis and soccer teams' struggles continued, as both teams went winless on the week. Tennis fell 9-0 against Clever on Tuesday, while soccer drew 4-0 defeats to Webb City and Fair Grove. The boys will continue their first season on the hardcourt on Thursday before returning home against Reeds Spring on Monday. The Lady Houns will look to pick up some wins in the Greenwood Classic on Saturday before traveling to McDonald County on Tuesday.

In golf action, Aurora competed well in the Bird Dog Invitational and against Mt. Vernon. After participating Thursday in the Cassville Tournament, the Dawgs will compete at Clever on Tuesday.

Verona

The Verona Lady Wildcats softball team extended its winning streak to five games with victories over College Heights and Exeter over the last week.

With the two road wins -- 15-8 at College Heights and 10-9 against Exeter -- the team improved to 6-4 on the season. Paige Bauer has been the key for the Lady Wildcats in the pitching circle and will look to help continue winning for Verona as the team returns home against Wheaton on Tuesday.

Verona athletes also saw action at the Aurora Ice Box Relays last Thursday. They'll continue to compete next week at Pierce City.

Marionville

The Marionville Lady Comets picked up their second win of the season this week with a 15-5 defeat of Lockwood on the road Tuesday.

Behind Alexus Buckert, the Lady Comets bounced back from losses against Diamond and Mt. Vernon to improve to 2-6. The team will look for more wins this weekend in the Sparta Invitational before playing on the road at Halfway and at home against Pleasant Hope early next week.