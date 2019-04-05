Thinking back on his experiences so far in a Missouri jersey, Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms expects a lot from himself.

The soon-to-be senior offensive lineman is a grizzled veteran in his fourth year in Columbia and knows how this time of year works.

Missouri’s 2019 season opener at Wyoming is nearly 150 days away and the Tigers’ spring game is just over a week away on April 13.

To Wallace-Simms, this is a time to critique every part of his game not only to help himself, but those around him.

“I try to put more on myself because I got to learn more,” Wallace-Simms said. “I expect myself to know way more than I did last year. I got new guys next to me so I pretty much put it on myself. I don't put it on them. So I feel like if they mess up, I mess up and I need to do more.”

The Tigers’ eight-win team from last season graduated offensive linemen such as starters Paul Adams and Kevin Pendleton, and Wallace-Simms is one of the players looked at to make up that difference for the in-the-trenches fraternity.

Wallace-Simms was the only Tiger to earn Associated Press All-Southeastern Conference first-team honors a season ago.

He was on the field for more than 1,000 snaps throughout the season and didn’t pick up a true infraction. Wallace-Simms allowed zero quarterback sacks and didn’t commit a penalty in 13 games at right guard.

“He was a high-level player for us last year,” Missouri head coach Barry Odom said about Wallace-Simms. “I do think he’s improved and that’s so important that guys that played in previous games or whatever it is with that experience — well, let's turn it into playing better. He’s upped his game.”

The 6-foot-5, 330-pound Wallace-Simms is not relying on past success to prove himself this spring.

Even as Missouri moved indoors for Thursday’s practice due to rain, he worked through drills with the same ferocity as any other player.

As he stood near the staircase to leave the building at the end of practice, any offensive lineman that walked by made sure to pat him on the shoulder or give him a high-five in appreciation.

“That’s my boy, T-Simms,” Tigers redshirt junior center Trystan Colon-Castillo said. ... “He’s done really well. He’s cut weight, he’s moving guys out there. ... His hand-eye coordination has gotten a lot better. He’s a guy that’s been in here working. Sometimes after practice you’ll see him around the weight room and that’s something that’s really important. I’m really excited (about) how this year goes for him.”

Wallace-Simms has spent this spring getting into the playbook as much as possible to develop a deeper understanding for each movement he makes.

He also has put an emphasis on taking care of his body and doing all the little things right, like having the proper nutrition.

Yet he doesn’t see himself as the sole leader for the offensive line. Maybe more importantly than any other position group, the offensive linemen must work as one unit for Missouri to have success.

“I feel like everybody is a leader on the offensive line,” Wallace-Simms said. “Everybody has a role that they contribute, it's not just one leader. Everybody plays a role. We pretty much feed off everyone. We need everyone. If one person is a leader on the offensive line, that’s just a problem.”

Wallace-Simms sees his role in the group as someone who can bring stability during adverse times.

“I just try to be a calming voice, like the peace voice when chaos is going on,” Wallace-Simms said. “I just want to be that calming voice to try to calm everybody down and let them know we’re OK.”

For Wallace-Simms and the offensive line, this spring is different from the past for one significant reason — the slated starting quarterback behind them.

For the last few seasons, Drew Lock was taking first-team snaps. This year, Kelly Bryant is in that spot.

Colon-Castillo said Lock was more mellow, while Kelly is louder and asserted himself to his Missouri teammates from Day One.

Part of Wallace-Simms’ job is to learn about Bryant’s tendencies.

“Both of those guys do things they do very well,” Wallace-Simms said. “Both of them are great quarterbacks. Obviously there's an adjustment, but Kelly does what he does — and he does what he does well.”

This year, Wallace-Simms said he isn’t worried about anything other than bettering himself and doing all he can for the Tigers.

Wallace-Simms added that he believes he has a “high ceiling” and that hasn’t gone unnoticed by his coaches.

“The good thing about Trev, he wants to learn, he wants to be better,” Odom said. “So his efforts have been where we thought they would be and also we’re counting on him to play really well.”

