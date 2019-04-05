Local baseball teams have continued their impressive seasons over the past week, racking up seven wins between them while suffering just two losses.

Leading the way are the Verona Wildcats, who remain unbeaten (6-0) on the season after winning three road games over the past week. With a road-heavy schedule to begin the season, the new Wildcats are so far unfazed by the challenge, racking up double-digit run totals in all but one of their games as of Wednesday.

Coach Fred Lundien's team closed out its long away streak with a 17-5 victory over Wheaton, a 16-9 win against College Heights and a 16-1 pounding of Exeter.

Verona opened play on its home turf on Thursday and will play two more games at home next week before hitting the road again. Look for results of Thursday's game in next week's sports section.

Elsewhere in the area, the Aurora Houn' Dawgs suffered their first in 11 months -- a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Carthage -- but bounced back with a 4-1 win over Neosho. Gage Singer homered for the Dawgs, and Jay Lee picked up the win on the mound.

Earlier last week, the Dawgs were victorious against Branson in their first home game of the season, defeating the Pirates 3-1 with Singer earning the win.

Aurora will look to improve on its 9-1 overall record this weekend with a double-header against Republic and Camdenton before coming home for games against Cassville and Hollister next week.

For the Marionville Comets, a couple of blowout games over the past week have helped build confidence and give the team a 5-2 overall record.

After falling 10-9 at Billings last Wednesday, the Comets bounced back to defeat Diamond 10-0 and Greenfield by a 20-0 margin.

Marionville will compete this weekend in the Hartville Tournament, starting with a matchup with Norwood on Saturday. The Comets will then be on the road at Lockwood, Miller and Blue Eye next week.

Look for results from each team's upcoming games in next week's sports section.