Right-handed hitters standing in the Fenway Park batter’s box always have an eye on lifting the ball over the famous Green Monster in left field.

About 60 feet, 6 inches away from home plate, however, is the pitcher — hoping the ball he hurls only ends up in the glove of his catcher.

Across every ball diamond in North America that any professional baseball slugger steps on, there’s a reliance on taking every advantage possible.

In recent years, there’s been a growing reliance on home runs and strikeouts, as totals for both have increased steadily in Major League Baseball in the new millennium.

And at the apex of improved technology to find those advantages — and the highest possible awareness of how to only get quality swings and pitches — is a trickle-down effect to the minor leagues, college baseball and even four of Columbia’s high school baseball teams.

“We were doing bunt defense last night and it’s just like when you’re reflecting, ‘How often are we really messing with this anymore?’ And it is considerably less,” Tolton head coach C.J. Zeller said after a preseason practice. “It’s really gone down.”

Since 2007, the strikeout rate for the MLB team with the fewest strikeouts per game has skyrocketed. According to teamrankings.com, its range is the Minnesota Twins at 5.21 strikeouts per game 12 seasons ago to last year’s Cleveland Indians at 7.39. Only seven teams had fewer than eight strikeouts per game in 2018.

In that same span, the team with the highest strikeouts-per-game ratio was last year’s Chicago White Sox — who averaged 9.84 Ks per game, or more than a strikeout per inning.

Combining every MLB game played in April 2018, batters compiled 6,656 strikeouts compared with 6,360 hits for the month, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

That figure varies across Columbia’s squads for strikeouts per game. For example, Rock Bridge’s 2017 squad struck out 4.56 times per seven-inning game.

Rock Bridge's relatively low strikeout rate also may be because it knows not to always swing for the fences. The Bruins play home games on perhaps the biggest high school field in Boone County, with the center-field wall 408 feet from home plate.

“There’s not one cookie-cutter way to hit for everybody,” current Nebraska head coach Darin Erstad said. Erstad finished his 14-year major-league career with 124 home runs and 475 strikeouts for the Angels, White Sox and Astros. “You’ve got to look at each individual and I’m all about finding whatever their correct launch angle is that they hit the ball at their highest exit velocity. We’ll start there and we can develop from there.”

The 2018 New York Yankees hit the most home runs per game from 2007-present with 1.63 — more the doubling last season’s Miami Marlins at 0.8.

“Compared to other teams, we didn’t hit a lot of home runs, we hit a lot of singles and doubles,” Hickman senior Coulton Doyle said about what made the Kewpies successful on their run to the state championship game last season. “So that kind of goes with our approach.”

As far as analytical hitting stats go, exit velocity and launch angle are two that are heavily tracked.

Exit velocity is the speed of the ball when it leaves the bat, while launch angle is the degree in which the ball travels.

“I wouldn’t say I get in the box with a mentality of trying to hit home runs because then usually you don’t, that’s usually how that works,” Tolton senior Derrick Evers said. “I just try to get in and just hit something hard. I’m not a big launch angle guy. I prefer to try and hit line drives.”

Battle hit 17 home runs as a team last year, nine coming off the bat of Payton Roberts. Spartans head coach Doug Boyer said, however, that “most of the time, home runs are accidents,” as he preaches contact and line drives to his team. He added that Roberts just tried to hit the ball hard and it happened to go over the fence, not that he was aiming for it.

A case for rising launch angles in the major leagues is that about 95 percent of ground balls are outs, while about 70 percent at the high school level are outs, Boyer said.

Yet coaches don’t mind players hitting for power and like having all the bases covered for any situation.

“I think high school has pretty much stayed the same for the most part,” Hickman head coach Mason Mershon said. “We try to cover all those aspects and be as even across the board as possible. We don’t want to call ourselves a power-hitting team, because we're not. But we also have some guys that can hit the gaps and drive the ball.”

In 2012, the National Federation of State High School Associations mandated that teams switch to BBCOR bats from BCFR bats.

Rock Bridge head coach Justin Towe compared the change to going from a Titleist driver to an old-wooden driver.

Although stats changed and home runs dipped after the switch for Rock Bridge, Towe said he can’t tell the difference anymore.

“Kids are bigger, faster, stronger, they work out more and their bodies end up conforming to what it takes to be more efficient to hit the baseball as far as they need to,” Towe added.

Pitchers can also look at what hitters they face and their stats — all to get an advantage.

“If it’s a righty, I try to hit the outside corner, and if it’s a lefty, I try to always hit the inside corner on them because they always get jammed,” Rock Bridge junior and Missouri commit Parker Wright said.

And while home run and strikeout rates have been consistently increasing in the big leagues, Erstad doesn’t like the comparison because of how advanced major leaguers are.

“You get to the big leagues, you’re a freak. ... God gave you unbelievable abilities and make the most of them,” Erstad said.

The first crosstown rivalry game of the 2019 Columbia high school baseball season is scheduled for Monday with Battle facing Hickman. First pitch is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at Hickman High School.

