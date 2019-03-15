It’s hard to determine exactly when the first fire was lit in the enormous flame that represents the Rock Bridge boys basketball team’s dream of a state championship.

Bruins head coach Jim Scanlon has been at the helm for two stints that total more than 30 seasons.

Rock Bridge’s core group of seniors has played together basically since they learned how to dribble and shoot.

And this weekend, the Bruins' dream of all lofty dreams is two wins away.

Rock Bridge heads to Springfield for the 93rd MSHSAA Boys Basketball Championships on the campus of Missouri State.

A triumph would be Columbia Public School’s first boys basketball championship since 1962, when Hickman — the city’s lone high school at the time — claimed the title.

A popular Sam Cooke song released two years after that championship states, ‘It's been a long, a long time coming. But I know a change gonna come.’

For that change to come and a 57-year drought to be snapped, Rock Bridge will have to defeat stout opposition on back-to-back days.

“We knew we need to win one, we knew we wanted to win one,” Bruins senior Ja’Monta Black said about a state championship. “We knew we could win one, we've been thinking about this since freshman year.”

--------

Rock Bridge’s state semifinal challenge comes from Lee’s Summit North at 5:15 p.m. Friday at the Hammons Student Center — Missouri State’s home basketball venue until 2008.

Christian Brothers faces Francis Howell in the other semifinal Friday.

The semifinal winners face off at 6:20 p.m. Saturday for the Class 5 championship game across the street at JQH Arena, the Bears’ current basketball cathedral.

The third-place game takes place at 11 a.m. Saturday at JQH.

This is the first time Rock Bridge has been to the state tournament in back-to-back seasons in program history. The Bruins are the only returning team from last year’s event. Webster Groves, Chaminade and Liberty all didn’t make it out of districts this season.

“Everybody’s got players back, but we knew these players were pretty special and if we could keep working and keep coaching them, then we had a chance,” Scanlon said.

Over the last four seasons, the Bruins hold a 93-17 mark. In 2016, they lost in the district finals to Blue Springs South.

Two years ago, Rock Bridge advanced to the state quarterfinals before falling to Kickapoo.

Last season, the Bruins went to the state tournament and fell in the semifinals despite holding a 15-point lead against Chaminade.

Now, Rock Bridge heads back to the state tournament looking to win the first state championship in the school’s existence.

“It’d mean the world to me,” Black said about winning a state title. “I don’t even know how to explain the feeling, but I hope we get to feel it.”

--------

It’s a much shorter drought for a state title in the city of Columbia overall. The Tolton boys won the Class 3 boys championship in 2016 with players such as Michael Porter Jr. and Jontay Porter.

Since 2008, the Rock Bridge girls have also won five state titles.

The CPS’ boys streak nearly ended in 2014 when current-Southern Methodist standout Jimmy Whitt led Hickman to the Class 5 state championship game, where it fell to former Missouri forward Jordan Barnett and Christian Brothers.

The Bruins have had eight state tournament attempts, never advancing to the championship game. The best they’ve done is a third-place finish on a few occasions.

Six of Rock Bridge’s trips to the state tournament have come under Scanlon, with the first in 1991.

Coming up just short of winning state throughout program history only motivates the current group of Bruins, who don’t mind disrupting any previous missteps.

“It’s not going to be easy to win,” Rock Bridge senior Isiaih Mosley said. ... “I always knew that we had something special, especially as a team. We’ve stuck together a long time. I just really hope that we can get this thing.”

--------

In returning to Springfield, Black and teammate Dajuan Harris will play on their future home court Saturday.

Both are Missouri State commits, having signed letters of intent this school year.

Bears head coach Dana Ford said he’ll be at the games watching two players who could have a big impact on his program going forward.

“They seem like guys that are just full of potential to become not just great players but hopefully good young men,” Ford said during a phone interview this week. ... “We just see such tremendous upside on the court and off the court and when we see potential, that really excites us.”

Ford said he hopes plenty of Missouri State fans show up to see the Bruins play, calling Harris and Black "great teammates."

“He’s tremendously skilled,” Ford said about Harris. “He’s got great size and length for his position and he’s a guy who makes the game look easy and the bigger the game, the better those really good players are. He can score, he can assist, he can defend, he seems like he enjoys the big moment and that’s what you want from a point guard. You want a guy that relishes the opportunity for the big moment and I think that's what he has.”

Ford also said Black is a "super solid" player.

“You know what you’re going to get,” Ford said. “There’s no surprise. You know you’re going to get a guy who’s going to work hard, going to do what you ask, going to make open shots and he can make plays for himself.

“He can make plays for others, he can do a little bit of everything and you got to have guys like that. He just seems like such a winner, he’s got a lot of winning attributes.”

--------

Rock Bridge’s basketball past leads the Bruins to this moment. Individually and as a team, the future isn’t dim, either.

Rock Bridge knows what’s at stake in its final road trip of the season and will have to focus like never before.

After all, a Bruins’ boys basketball championship has been a long time coming.

“It’s like the finishing step because we’ve done everything,” Mosley said. “We’ve won a lot of tournaments, a lot of games, played well together, defended, rebounded, did all the little things. So I think this is the last thing ... this is like the top of the mountain. So if we get this, it’d be great.”

