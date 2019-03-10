Moberly Area Community College men's basketball team received 42 points Saturday from returning sophomore Alonzo Verge Jr. as the Greyhounds fought off a tough Triton CC program winning 96-92 in a NJCAA District 4 playoff game held at the Trojans home court in the Chicago metro area of River Groves, Ill.

With this victory, the MACC Greyhounds (27-6) will make this storied program's 28th appearance to the National Junior College Athletic Association Division I National Championship Tournament being held March 18-23 at Hutchinson, Kansas.

The NJCAA will announce its tournament seedings and first round pairings at 11:30 a.m. Monday.

Look for a full story about the Hounds recent win along with knowing their first game opponent in a story to appear online early Monday afternoon.