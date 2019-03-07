SEDALIA — More than five months after practices began, the Rock Bridge girls basketball team refused to let its season end.

The Bruins persevered through the physical nature of a win-or-go-home Class 5 sectional Wednesday night and dug themselves out of an early hole to down Lebanon 54-46 at the Fred E. Davis Multipurpose Center at State Fair Community College.

Rock Bridge advances to its sixth state quarterfinal in eight seasons.

It'll face Republic for a spot in the Final Four at 2:45 p.m. Saturday at Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar.

"It means everything to be back here like our sophomore year," Rock Bridge senior Maddie Collier said. "Just to be able to experience this and do it again is awesome."

Rock Bridge (18-9) lost 72 percent of its scoring from a season ago and has counted on the presence of transfers and freshmen throughout this season.

Bruins guard Sanaa' St. Andre, who led all scorers with 13 points, moved to Columbia from the state of Louisiana last year. She helped provide a defensive spark to close the gap between the teams in the second quarter.

Offensively, freshman Averi Kroenke hit two second-quarter 3-pointers to bring Rock Bridge within one at halftime after it trailed by as many as nine points.

Bruins head coach Jill Nagel stressed the importance of her late-season additions to her team from junior varsity, who have acted in a scout-team role in practices.

Their dedication helped the Rock Bridge regulars recognize the Lady Jackets' tendencies.

"When we're in film, they're really watching the other team because they have to emulate (Lebanon) whenever we go up on the court and start to practice," Nagel said. "And they did a phenomenal job emulating what they want to do with their shooters, their tendencies, and that's exactly what they did — they brought a lot of pressure."

Rock Bridge took its first lead early in the third quarter and never surrendered it. In the fourth quarter, Lebanon (16-11) got within four points, but patience on offense and clutch rebounding pushed another victory the Bruins' way.

"None of us want to stop, this is what we love to do," Collier said. "So just being at practice, getting another chance to practice each day is what we love to do and what we push for."

Over the last few games, Rock Bridge has been back at full strength for the first time since Christmas. Over the course of the season there have been Bruins out of the lineup due to injuries and other reasons.

No matter the makeup of the team, this is exactly where Nagel and her team hoped they'd be in March.

"I'm hoping that we still haven't had our best game yet," Nagel said. "I'm hoping that we're still peaking. ... It kind of feels like December in a way to us because we lost so much time with some kids being out."

"Everybody talks about how young we are, but we are so talented that our age doesn't matter really," Collier added.

eblum@columbiatribune.com

573-815-1811

ROCK BRIDGE 54, LEBANON 46

Class 5 girls sectional

LEBANON (16-11)

Jocee Pettyjohn 1 0-0 3, Jenna Glendenning 4 2-4 12, Skylyr Leake 3 0-0 6, Baylei Palmer 1 0-0 2, Abigail O'Connor 3 0-1 6, Faith Campbell 2 0-2 5, Kamryn Mack 4 2-2 12; Totals: 18 4-9 46.

ROCK BRIDGE (18-9)

Mary Primus 2 0-0 4, Ella Schouten 0 2-2 2, Sanaa' St. Andre 5 3-4 13, Averi Kroenke 2 4-6 10, Eryn Puett 3 3-5 12, Maddie Collier 1 1-2 3, Kyrah Brodie 5 0-2 10; Totals: 19 13-21 54.

Score by quarter

Lebanon: 15,7,7,17 —46

Rock Bridge: 10,11,15;18 —54

3-point Goals: Lebanon 6 (Glendenning 2, Mack 2, Campbell 1, Pettyjohn 1); Rock Bridge 3 (Kroenke 2, Puett 1).

Total Fouls: Lebanon 15, Rock Bridge 10.

Technical Fouls: Lebanon 1 (Mack).