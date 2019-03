AREA CALENDAR

TUESDAY, MARCH 5

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Class 4 Sectional Playoffs

At Lee’s Summit North High School

6 p.m. — Raytown South vs. Grandview

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Class 4 Sectional Playoffs

At Lee’s Summit North High School

7:45 p.m. — Kearney vs. Nevada

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

6:30 p.m. — Metro Classic Battle at the Border: Missouri vs. Kansas, Kansas City Kansas Community College

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 6

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

7:05 p.m. — Kansas City Mavericks at Allen Americans, Allen Event Center, Allen, Texas

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Class 5 Sectional Playoffs

At Silverstein Eye Centers Arena

3 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Park Hill South

6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Lee’s Summit North

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Class 5 Sectional Playoffs

At Silverstein Eye Centers Arena

4:45 p.m. — North Kansas City vs. Park Hill South

8:15 p.m. — Truman vs. Lee’s Summit West