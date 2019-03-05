St. Michael the Archangel Catholic High School’s Anthony Holden sinks a layup under pressure from St. Paul Lutheran defender Justin Griffith during the second period of their Class 3 quarterfinal Saturday at Lee’s Summit High School. Holden paced the Guardians in the first half, scoring 19 points, including five buckets from 3-point range, to give the Guardians a 36-28 halftime advantage. Griffith, however, shocked the Guardians by hitting his own 3-pointer from the right corner as time expired, giving the Saints a 59-58 win after trailing the entire game.