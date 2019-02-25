Being the 'sixth' player among basketball starters certainly can have its values.

Just ask girls head coach Brian Winkler and Cairo followers.

Taegan Bartolacci served that role Saturday afternoon and the 5'8 junior forward rose to the occasion when her Lady 'Cats team was needing a lift.

On three occasions, Salisbury put together a short spurt that made this battle for a state playoff berth a one possession contest when Bartolacci was inserted onto the floor to give one of Cairo's starters a rest.

In doing so, Taegan stepped up to give her team some needed breathing room by knocking down a key shot and shift control back to Cairo.

“I'm okay doing this; being there for my team to help where I'm best needed. If I'm on the bench, I watching, learning and I'm cheering for my team from there for encouragement,” said Bartolacci. “When it's my time to come onto the floor and play, I'm anxious wanting to do something right away that helps the team succeed.”

Bartolacci ended up sharing team scoring honors with senior Mackenzie Dubbert as the duo would score 15 points in what became a defensive battle among state ranked programs.

In the final 1:17 of this MSHSAA Class 2 District 7 girls championship game, Northeast R-IV School at Cairo, ranked seventh in the final regular season state poll, made 12 of 16 free throws and held off No. 6 ranked Salisbury winning 54-44 in the tournament held at Sturgeon High School.

“A game like this one that both us and Salisbury just played being such a grind is typical this time of year because nobody wants to lose and everybody really works harder to put everything they have into what they do. At this point you learn more about yourself as a player and as a coach, and I think this is a great lesson for the kids because when you're back is against the wall, that's it. I don't really think anyone really knows what their potential is because so much is at stake and you're forced to dig down deeper to make yourself, your team better every minute,” said Cairo girls coach Brian Winkler. “This game was a defensive grind and as you saw both teams really wanted to win this game bad, but I believe we wanted to win more. No disrespect to Salisbury as they played a great game but I think our experience these last couple of years became a difference for us to pull this one out.”

Next on tap for the Lady 'Cats is a 7:45 p.m. Wednesday appointment with Eugene (16-11) in a state Sectional playoff game held at Jefferson City High School.

The Lady 'Cats happen to join their male counterparts to this same destination as Cairo defeated Harrisburg for the boys district title also on Saturday, the program's first since 2014 and the school's first celebration of earning a district girls and boys championship in at least 19 years. The Bearcat boys take on Iberia at 6 p.m. Feb. 27.

For Bartolacci, this is her third straight season of being a part of a program winning a district title. As a freshman, she came off the bench to help Westran of Huntsville accomplish such a task and when her family moved to the Cairo school district. Taegan did the same for the Lady 'Cats as Cairo played their way to the state championship finals and place fourth, and honor the Cairo girls program also achieved in 2015.

“Defensively, I think Salisbury did not have the extra player to keep up with Taegan's athletic ability on the floor when they concentrated and did a nice job defending Mackenzie and Keegan so hard,” said coach Winkler. “When she was on the floor, it helped loosen up coverage on Mac and Keegan to where they got a few more open shots. Taegan does a good job playing her role.

In the final 90 seconds of the opening period Cairo watched its nine point lead whittle down to 16-12 as it ended, and after a handful of empty possessions by each team Salisbury pulled within 18-16 on Bryn Wooldridge's score off the glass at 3:25 in the second quarter.

However, the district's top seed Salisbury (21-5) would not score again until more than three minutes into the third quarter.

Cairo girls took a 22-16 lead into halftime when senior Cortnie Canote stripped the ball from a Salisbury player, dribbled the opposite direction three fourths the length of the court sand Canote scored a layup as the buzzer sounded.

A 9-0 spurt carried into the second half was capped when Bartolacci came off the bench and within seconds she had the ball at the right high post, faked a move to her right that attracted the attention of a couple of Panther players and dribbled aggressively left along the lane to score an uncontested layup that extended the score to 27-16 at 5:08.

Salisbury (21-5) made one last surge to garner control and closed within 37-35 from an open three dropped in by Rachel Fessler with 6:40 remaining, but again just moments after Bartolacci returned to the floor Keegan Ryan delivered her the ball and Taegan answered the call with a 3-pointer from the left wing to make it a two possession game.

“This was a tough game for us. Salisbury has a good team and really fought back to make it close, but we all have experience and did not let that get into our heads,” said Bartolacci. “We continued to play strong defense. We hustled when it was needed and made the right plays when it was needed so that we would not turn over the lead to them.”

Senior Kayla Koester scored a put back from her own miss two minutes later that stretched the lead to 42-35, Salisbury was forced to foul and that's when Cairo made the most of its total 23 total visits to the stripe to seal the deal.

Ryan also reached double figures scoring 12 points, Koester finished with seven and Canote had five.

For Salisbury, Wooldridge ended up as the game's leading score with 17 points and freshman Khloe Wyatt tallied 16 in a losing effort. Brook Stefankiewicz and Fessler rounded out the team's scoring with six and five points respectively under first year girls coach Wade Billington.