MOBERLY — The Crowder Lady Roughriders’ road woes continued Wednesday night with a 73-60 loss to Moberly Area.

Crowder’s 25-18 advantage in the fourth quarter proved not enough of a dent after Moberly built a 20-point lead at 55-35 entering the fourth.

After a miserable shooting contest Monday night against Mineral Area, Crowder sophomore Alex Vogt rebounded with a solid performance against Moberly. Vogt went for 16 points on 6 of 12 shooting from the field and 4-6 from the stripe.

Vogt added four rebounds, four assists, one steal, and one blocked shot.

Freshman guard Maia Wright recorded her ninth double-digit scoring performance and her seventh double-figure rebounding night with 13 points and 12 rebounds Wednesday. Wright and Vogt each lead Crowder with 7.2 rebounds per game.

Elle Williams and Maegan Bandimere added nine and eight points, respectively, while former Neosho High standout Sydney Linny scored five.

Chatori Tyler scored a game-high 24 points for Moberly, Kezia Holmes added 15, and Kaysie Newsom provided 11 more points for a trio that produced 50 points. Tyler knocked down seven 3s.

Moberly especially proved strong in the second quarter with a 23-14 scoreboard advantage.

Crowder dropped to 12-17 overall and 3-6 Region 16 entering Saturday’s regular season finale against nationally-ranked and Region 16 tournament top seed Three Rivers. Before the 2 p.m. tip, sophomores Tricia Wattman, Sydney Linny, Bandimere, Aubrey Ayers, Bethaney Gilkey, Vogt, and Williams will be honored.

MOBERLY 73, CROWDER 60

Crowder 9 14 12 25 — 60

Moberly 13 23 19 18 — 73

CROWDER (12-17, 3-6) — Tricia Wattman 0, Thathianna Sysavanh 1, Sydney Linny 5, Maegan Bandimere 8, Aubrie Ayers 2, Bethaney Gilkey 0, Maia Wright 13, Kourtney Shipley 6, Alex Vogt 16, Elle Williams 9.

MOBERLY (13-15, 5-4) — Alexis Singleton 3, Kaysie Newsom 11, Zahra Daniel 3, Rickeisha Shepard 7, Chatori Tyler 24, Shania Liburd 7, Kezia Holmes 15, Chrishey Wilkes 3.

3-point goals — Crowder 6 (Bandimere 2, Shipley 2, Linny, Williams), Moberly 9 (Tyler 7, Newsom 2).