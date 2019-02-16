The No. 15 Missouri gymnastics team recorded its second-highest score of the season with a 196.475 to place third at the Mardi Gras Invitational on Friday night at The Family Arena in St. Charles.

No. 5 LSU claimed the team win with a 197.250, followed by No. 4 Utah in second with a 197.075 and Stanford in fourth after a 195.850.

"I thought we did a nice job," Missouri head coach Shannon Welker said in a news release. "We had some new people step up again in places, so I was really pleased about that. Our landings were better overall, except for bars — we need to clean those up a little bit. Overall I was really pleased with what we did today."

Missouri senior Madeleine Huber tied for the bars win with a career-high-tying 9.925. The Tigers also posted a 49 or better on all four events, including a season-high 49.175 on bars in the final rotation.

A 49.000 on beam in the opening rotation got the Tigers off to a solid start. Sophomore Lauren Clevenger anchored the lineup with a career-best 9.875, which was good enough to tie her for second overall on the event. Sophomore Gabrielle Gottula earned a 9.85 and senior Brooke Kelly added a 9.8.

Missouri notched its highest event score of the evening on floor, as the squad went 49.200 in the second rotation. Junior Mary Nicholson tied her season-best with a 9.875 to lead all six Tigers with scores of 9.8 or better. Senior Michaelee Turner recorded a season-high 9.85 in the second spot in the lineup, and Huber and junior Aspen Tucker both notched 9.825s. Gottula added a 9.8 as well.

Redshirt junior Morgan Porter scored a season-best 9.875 in the leadoff position to help the Tigers go 49.100 as a team on vault. Huber also earned a season-high score as she went 9.85, while Tucker and sophomore Chelsey Christensen added 9.8s, which was a personal-best for Christensen.

The Tigers closed the night with the season-high 49.175 on bars. Huber scored a career-best 9.925 for the fourth time in her Missouri career to tie for the event win. Porter went a 9.875 for the second event in a row to post a season best on the apparatus, while senior Becca Schugel scored a 9.825 and Christensen added a career-best-tying 9.8.

"It was a good way to start our double weekend," Welker said.

Missouri is scheduled to travel to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, for a match at 2 p.m. on Sunday, taking on LSU for the second time in three days.