It is tempting to argue that China must be a weak country if it feels compelled to arrest a leading publisher in Hong Kong under a national security law for his advocacy for democracy. But the truth about Jimmy Lai is that he's a man of courage who holds in his mind the most dangerous idea for a repressive regime: That the people ought to be free to speak their minds.

Lai, of course, is internationally famous and has met with leading political figures in the United States. He had a successful business career in China before launching Hong Kong's Apple Daily newspaper in 1995 and becoming an outspoken advocate for democracy and a free press.

Lai reportedly became a publisher and democracy advocate after students, workers and everyday Chinese citizens led a massive pro-democracy protest in Tiananmen Square in 1989 that was subsequently crushed. In other words, Lai is exactly the kind of political and business leader who might have helped China make the turn away from communism.

Hong Kong has been, of course, a beacon of hope in the region for decades. It thrived under British rule by embracing a free economic system and attracted droves of people from China. The city remained such a beacon even after it was handed back to China in the 1990s as the government initially embraced a "one country, two systems" model.

But for years Beijing has been ramping up pressure. The response has been extended protests. Most recently the response from China was a new national security law to clamp down on dissent.

How China intends to use that law always seemed obvious, but was made plain by the arrest of Lai. He was arrested (two of his sons were also detained) and then, hours later, paraded through his own newsroom while still in handcuffs. It's hard to imagine any other motive than to attempt to intimidate the press.

What's more, Chinese officials also announced in recent days sanctions on three Republican senators: Patrick J. Toomey of Pennsylvania, Tom Cotton of Arkansas, and Josh Hawley of Missouri. China had already sanctioned or blacklisted two other Republican senators (Marco Rubio of Florida and Ted Cruz of Texas) and a Republican congressman (Christopher Smith of New Jersey). And Beijing also announced it was sanctioning leaders of five nongovernmental organizations: the National Endowment for Democracy, Human Rights Watch, Freedom House, the National Democratic Institute and the International Republican Institute.

Much of this comes in response to the Trump administration ramping up pressure on China. But by our lights, the leaders of these organizations as well as the lawmakers should be proud to be on such a list. Clearly their advocacy is seen as a threat to efforts to crush democracy movements in Hong Kong and elsewhere. We hope they keep using their voice for the oppressed and voiceless in Hong Kong and elsewhere.

As for Beijing and President Xi Jinping's clampdown on Hong Kong, we agree with Lai, a savvy newspaperman, who wrote earlier this year in an op-ed for The Wall Street Journal, that "The more Mr. Xi pursues his authoritarian agenda, the more distrust he will sow at home and abroad. Far from transforming Beijing into the world's leading superpower, his policies will instead keep China from taking its rightful place of honor in a peaceful, modern and integrated world."