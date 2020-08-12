COVID-19 is a clear threat to Missouri’s physical health. On July 26, public health officials declared Missouri to be in the "red zone" because of the level of new cases, and we reached a daily high of 1,927 new cases on July 29. More than 1,100 persons have died from COVID-19 in Missouri thus far.

The threat to our economic health is also clear. More than four in 10 of Missouri’s households (43% percent) reported a member who lost employment income between March 13 and June 23. State revenue has plummeted with a decline of a billion dollars projected for Fiscal Year 2021. Gov. Parson has already announced withholdings of hundreds of millions of dollars to balance the state budget, including $286 million from K-12 education and $172 million from higher education.

What may be less clear to some is that the coronavirus is also a test of our moral health. Will we respond with compassion to struggling Missourians who worry about keeping a roof over their head and food on the table? Empower Missouri believes that it is our ethical duty to ensure that the next COVID-19 relief bill includes an increase in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits and emergency funds for homelessness and housing instability.

In May, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a comprehensive plan called the HEROES Act that met the needs of the moment. Then on July 27, Sen. Mitch McConnell unveiled the HEALS Act, the U.S. Senate’s proposal. Empower Missouri is joined by many voices nationally in decrying the inadequacy and immorality of the Senate version. We echo Sister Simone Campbell, SSS, executive director of NETWORK Lobby for Catholic Social Justice, who said that, despite having had months to create legislation to offer needed relief, "It is shocking that this meager plan was all they could come up with." She further charged the White House and U.S. Senate with "abdicating their duty to protect the American people."

Equally shocking are the pork projects and giveaways to powerful interests included in the HEALS Act:

• $175 million for a new FBI building on its current footprint, across the street from a Trump-owned hotel;

• $686 million for F-35s — a military plane with a long history of equipment failures — plus hundreds of millions for additional defense equipment;

• Doubling the tax deduction for business meals, known as the "three-martini-lunch deduction," and

• Liability protections that would make it a monumental challenge for any plaintiff, especially a person of modest income, to successfully seek remedy for a coronavirus-related injury.

It’s not that the U.S. House package of relief is perfect by any means. Lawmakers should address shortcomings in Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s legislation, such as a temporary repeal of the $10,000 cap on the state and local tax deduction, which would overwhelmingly benefit the richest 5 percent of households. But, as a whole, the HEROES Act addresses the scale of the COVID-19 crisis. The HEALS Act does not.

Given the link between health outcomes and food and shelter, it is absolutely essential that Senators Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley convince Majority Leader McConnell to include a 15-percent increase in SNAP and $100 billion for emergency rental assistance. These are in the House bill, but left out of the Senate version.

SNAP has proven to be one of the most effective mechanisms available, both to reach households with low incomes and to provide counter-cyclical help in recessions. A recent analysis by Moody’s Analytics estimates the increase in SNAP would generate $1.67 in economic activity for every dollar of federal spending. The improved SNAP benefit level should, therefore, be left in place until our recovery is firmly established.

Churches and food banks are overwhelmed in trying to address this crisis; it is a bigger job than they can tackle alone. The government must step in and do its job, particularly when the suffering is so great. Now is the time for the U.S. Senate to make the moral choice and pass the HEROES Act instead of the pale imitation that they have put forward.

Jeanette Mott Oxford is a former member of the Missouri House of Representatives and director of policy and organizing for Empower Missouri.